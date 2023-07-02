After his team’s defeat, Ricardo Ferretti was preparing to attend the media at the press conference but a detail made the coach of Blue Cross to get up from his seat and leave and it is that some of the questions were via Zoom -virtual- which did not please “Tuca”.

Everything was going normal until he got to the press room where he saw many empty places in it and asked what was happening and they confirmed that he was going to have a virtual press conference and that the reporters were ready to question him, which made DT annoyed. from Cruz Azul who pointed out that he would not do any of that and left.

“I don’t understand why they want to do it like this, there are 25,000 people in the gallery and why can’t they come down here to meet. Ah well, then let them come down!” Tuca commented as he left the press room. The coach no longer returned to the room, so his participation was terminated.

It must be remembered that during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, press conferences became popular virtually, but apparently that no longer works for the coach. So far it has not been announced if there will be any sanction from the Liga MX after refusing to speak.

Cruz Azul lost its first game of the season at the hands of Atlas who took advantage of the good start to add his first 3 points of the Opening 2023.