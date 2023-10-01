Paola Jaraone of the most prominent female artists in Colombian popular music, has joined Chiquis Rivera, one of the singers who has stood out in Regional Mexican, a musical genre dominated by men for several decades. Both interpreters They joined their talents and empowerments to launch “What doesn’t serve, gets in the way”song available on digital music platforms.

Built on the melody and catchy rhythm that make regional music one of the most emotional genres in the world, “What does not serve, hinders” account the story of a woman who has suffered deeply in a romantic relationship. Although her pain is unbearable, she discovers the remarkable strength she carries within her and uses it as fuel to move forward and find happiness again, making a vow to be true to herself rather than succumbing to old habits. .

So much Paola Jara as Chiquis shine in this powerful new song, a powerful new anthem for all women that they may find themselves in the same situation as the protagonist of the song. “Each artist performs her part with incredible spirit and fierce conviction, reinforcing the important message behind the song’s lyrics,” he says. Forza Records it’s a statement.

The music video was filmed in Los Angeles, California, United States, under the direction of Óscar Edén and produced by Iván Valenzuela; The video highlights Paola Jara and Chiquis Rivera, who play two housewives performing typical domestic tasks, such as cooking and doing laundry, before asserting their independence and leaving their pain behind to pursue happier lives.

“What does not serve, hinders” follows the success of the latest album Paola Jara“Pa’ Olvidar”, which was released in July and received wide recognition from both fans and the press, and includes the popular singles “In my shoes” and “ojala”.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp