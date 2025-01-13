Two survivors, who are unharmed but in a state of shock, were the ones who alerted the emergency services.

At least three climbers have died and two have been injured in an avalanche that occurred this Sunday in the Alps, in the town of Trasquera, in the Italian region of Piedmont, near the border with Switzerland.

The two survivors, who are unharmed but in a state of shock, were the ones who alerted the emergency services, although at the moment it is unknown if they were all part of the same group of skiers.

The air ambulance arrived at the scene of the accident with the technician and the avalanche dog of the Alpine Rescue Service, which landed at the place where other mountain skiers present had already dug up the victims.

«They were all expert guys. They were going up the channel where there was already a trace of someone who had passed previously, but they were overwhelmed by the avalanche,” explained the head of Alpine Rescue Matteo Gasparini in statements to the public television channel RAI.