Lino Giuliano sleeps with Maika and shares photos on social media: the reaction of his ex Alessia Pascarella

The spotlight on Temptation Island have died down, but the sparks between the protagonists continue to ignite social media. Lino Giuliano, former participant of the reality show, was spotted in the company of the temptress Maika Randazzo, during a Roman evening with some colleagues of the program. Surprisingly, it is the first time that the two see each other again after the end of filming, fueling the gossip.

Photos of Lino Giuliano with the temptress are going viral on the web: Alessia Pascarella’s reactions

The reaction of Alessia PascarellaLino’s ex-girlfriend, didn’t wait to get back to her. With a story on Instagram, the girl commented on the videos circulating on social media showing Lino and Maika together:

“I know you do it in good faith but there’s no point in sending me photos because all I have to do is open TikTok… Believe me, I don’t care…”.

Alessia, visibly detached, continued to express her opinion on the possible relationship between Lino and Maika, suggesting that the two have an “expiration date”:

“As long as they keep me calm and they stay calm… because I know what I read in the chats… It can only happen with the temptress, they are like milk cartons with an expiration date.”

Despite Lino’s statements, who had claimed not to have met again Maika and wanting to focus on himself, the images speak clearly. During a dinner with some participants of Temptation IslandLino posted a photo on his profile showing him hugging Maika, with an affectionate kiss on her forehead. A gesture that took many by surprise, given that Lino had claimed not to have had physical contact with the girl, not even in the hotel, after leaving the program.

Although the content of the messages between Alessia and Maika It is not known, it is clear that the post-reality tensions are far from resolved. Alessia, for her part, tries to remain calm and serene, declaring that she does not want to be involved in this affair anymore. Will she really be able to remain indifferent?

The saga of Temptation Island seems to have no end, and fans are waiting for new developments. Between love, jealousy and revelations, the protagonists continue to capture attention, demonstrating that the real temptation, perhaps, is precisely that of the spotlight.

