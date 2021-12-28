Myanmar | Save the Children, killing at least 35 victims in Myanmar

Women and children have also been reported among the dead. Save the Children has been suspended in several states as a result of the attack.

Aid organization Save the Children confirmed Tuesday two of their workers were killed in a massacre in eastern Myanmar on Christmas Eve.

The organization says the two men who worked for it were “among at least 35 people killed, including women and children”.

The bodies were found near the village of Mo Son by Karenni Human Rights Group. According to it, those killed were domestic evacuees. Save the children later said two of their employees who were on their way back to their home village were missing. Workers were suspected to be among the fatalities.

The news was reported by the news agencies AFP and Reuters, among others BBC.

Corpses was found on a highway in the state of Kayah, where pro-democracy rebels have fought against the Myanmar army. The military junta seized power in the country in February.

“The military forced people out of their cars, arrested some, killed many and burned their bodies,” the Save the Children report said, according to AFP.

One of the deceased workers is said to have trained teachers and another is said to have joined the organization six years ago. Both were fresh fathers, according to the organization.

Save the Children, which has been operating in Myanmar with some 900 workers, has said it has suspended operations in Kayah, part of the neighboring state of Karen and part of the Magway region since the attack.

Army has commented on the events, noting that its troops were attacked in Hpruso and that its troops are trying to stop seven cars that have been moving in a “suspicious way”.

Army spokesman Zaw Min Tun told AFP the troops had killed people in the clash, but did not specify the number or provide further information.

Head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths found that there was credible evidence of civilian deaths. He called for a thorough and transparent investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.