The United States is giving Ukraine 20 million dollars (more than 17.5 million euros) for improving border controls with Russia and Belarus. The Ukrainian border guard announced this on Tuesday, writes Reuters news agency. The money will be spent on, among other things, the purchase of video systems and drones, and equipment for the border police.

In recent weeks, Russian President Vladimir Putin has continued to build up the military presence on the border with Ukraine. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers are stationed there. The Ukrainian government fears an offensive this winter. The United States also suspects that an attack is imminent. US President Joe Biden warned Putin in a video call in early December that the United States would respond with “strong economic and other means.”

The Kremlin has denied it plans to invade Ukraine, but a spokesman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier this month that relations with Ukraine have reached a “dangerous point”. That would have to do with “unacceptable” activities by Western allies. In the video call with Biden, Putin already came up with a series of demands that he wants to negotiate and that should prevent military intervention by Russia. For example, Ukraine may never join NATO and no NATO training may be conducted on Ukrainian territory. Biden has rejected the demands.