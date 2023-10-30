‘Yo me llama’ has become a success on Colombian television. After the casting and selection of the best imitators, the participants now rehearse at the Caracol TV reality school to dazzle with their performances and reach the final of the program. In its 61st episode, the jury, made up of César Escola, Amparo Grisales and Pipe Bueno, was demanding with the presentation of each contestant and chose the three who said goodbye to the competition. In this note, find out what time it starts and how to watch the reality show this Monday, October 30.

‘My name is’, chapter 62, LIVE: follow the minute by minute of the elimination night ‘My name is’ 2023 TODAY: on which channels to watch the reality show via Caracol TV? If you want to see Snail TV LIVE so as not to miss the minute by minute of the imitation program ‘My name is’, These are the channels you should tune into. It should be noted that they belong to different operators: See also Algeria denounces that Spain hinders its relations with the EU DirecTV: channel 132 Claro TV: channel 1006 Tigo: channel 5. ‘My name is’ 2023 TODAY: where to watch episode 62 of the reality show? Viewers from Colombia will be able to watch the imitation program ‘My name is’ by way of FREEthrough the signal TV snail.

Where to watch episode 62 of the Colombian reality show?

Viewers from Colombia they will be able to see the imitation program ‘My name is’ by way of FREEthrough the signal TV snail.

What time to watch ‘My name is’ TODAY?

Every episode of the new season of the show ‘My name is’ will be broadcast immediately after the central edition of ‘Snail News’.

If you are from Colombiayou can watch the imitation reality show from the 8.00 pm If you are in another country and do not want to miss this episode, check the schedules below:

Mexico: 7.00 pm

7.00 pm Peru: 8.00 pm

8.00 pm Colombia: 8.00 pm

8.00 pm Ecuador: 8.00 pm

8.00 pm Chili: 9.00 pm

9.00 pm USA: 9.00 pm

9.00 pm Spain: 3.00 am

Where to watch the contest program via Caracol for FREE?

If you want to see Snail TV LIVE so as not to miss the minute by minute of the imitation program ‘My name is’These are the channels that you should tune in. It should be noted that they belong to different operators:

DirecTV: channel 132

channel 132 Claro TV: channel 1006

channel 1006 Tigo: channel 5.

What happened in the last episode?

In it chapter 61 of ‘My name is’, The jury saw the presentations of the participants and made themselves known to the three eliminated. In that episode, Amparo Grisales He broke down before giving his verdict because he loved imitators. For her part, the contestants were also excited and appreciated her stay on this program.

Who were the eliminated participants from ‘Yo me llama?

The participants eliminated in chapter 61 of ‘My name is me’ were Elvis Crespo, Kany García and Bad Bunny.