Rome – The maneuver approved by the State Accounting Office consists of 109 articles. The text of the provision confirms the increase in the flat rate for short-term rentals, which was the subject of the agreement in the majority.

Dry coupon for short-term rentals at 26%

The tax rate rises from 21% to 26% in the case of short-term rental “of more than one apartment for each tax period”.

10% VAT on diapers

From next year, diapers will also be included in the batch of baby and feminine hygiene products on which VAT will be increased from the current 5 to 10%. This is established in a paragraph of the stamped text of the budget law. In recent days, in various drafts, diapers had been placed among the products with VAT at 22%. VAT also increases to 10% on: “Milk powder, malt extracts, preparations for feeding children, for dietary or cooking uses, based on flours, semolina, starches, flours or malt extracts”. Same rate also for “sanitary pads and tampons intended for the protection of feminine hygiene; menstrual cups”.

Cuts to ministries

From 1 billion to just over two and a half billion in three years: this is how much the cuts to the ministries indicated in the annexes to the budget, approved by the Accounting Office, amount to. The largest contribution to the spending review will come from the Mef, which alone will shoulder over a billion in budget reduction. Followed by Defense with 200 million, Mimit which will have to cut 197, Foreign Affairs 167, Labor 150. University and research 129 million, Infrastructure 126, Interior 121, Education 100 million. Culture will have to cut 71 million, Justice 55, Health 54, Agriculture almost 33, Environment 27 and Tourism only 11.