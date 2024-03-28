BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announces the beginning of season 4 Of MY HERO ULTRA RUMBLEthe free-to-play dedicated to the world of My Hero Academia available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

This new season adds new sets of Quirksstarting from those of Shigarakiand new costumes Plus ultra rare For Mt. Lady And Cementoss. Furthermore, for Deku the famous “ is availableCostume ε”. More details and a new trailer can be found below.

MY HERO ULTRA RUMBLE – Season 4 trailer

My Hero Ultra Rumble season 4 starts today! Get right into the action with season 4 of My Hero Ultra Rumble! The new season adds new Quirk sets that will allow players to change the character's role and their three Quirk abilities, thus further varying the gaming experience. The new Quirk sets will start this season with Shigaraki, who will be followed by Bakugo. But above all, Mt. Lady and Cementoss will get a new ultra-rare Plus costume, while Doku will be able to show off his famous Dark outfit “Costume ε”. Finally, there will be new events and a new pro license to make matches even more exciting during the season. Later in the season, players will also be able to witness the appearance of a new and menacing character and All Might's sworn enemy, the virtually immortal All For One. This powerful villain will add his collection of powerful Quirks stolen from past opponents to the fight, promising to be a fantastic ally or a challenging challenge in the arena! MY HERO ULTRA RUMBLE is playable for free on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. For more information on the titles of BANDAI NAMCO Europefollow us:

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment