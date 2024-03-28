Ilaria Salis again in chains, her friends threatened outside the court

Ilaria Salis is back in the Budapest courtroom again in chains: this is how the new hearing began against the 39-year-old Milanese teacher who has been in prison in Hungary for 13 months on charges of attacking three far-right militants.

Outside the court, however, the girl's family and friends, including the cartoonist Zerocalcare, were threatened by a group of neo-Nazis.

“They were waiting for us and they insulted and threatened us in Hungarian” declared the lawyer Eugenio Losco. “Shut up or I'll break your head” the neo-Nazis allegedly said outside the Budapest court.

The letter from prison: “I am in a black hole”

Just recently, Republic And Tg3 they released a letter that Ilaria Salis wrote during detention: “I open my eyes and see me curled up on the gray blanket, with my gaze fixed on the iron door of the cell. Everything seems simple and linear to me in these events, as in many others, there can be no doubt about which side of the story is right.”

“The months – he writes – are long and it happens that the bubble turns into a black hole that sucks you in. Borrowing a metaphor that I will read several months later in a beautiful comic dedicated to my experiences, I fell into a very deep well. The walls are slippery and every time I laboriously try to take a short step to go up just a little, I always end up falling deeper. Sometimes I wonder if this well has a bottom and if there really is an exit somewhere.”