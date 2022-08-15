Chapter 362 of the manga My Hero Academia shocked us all. Even despite the days that have passed, we continue to relive everything that happened and among it we find Bakugo’s last wish, which not only let us see that, but also what was his most prized possession and that it was there all the time, in full view of everyone.

The battle between the heroes and the UA students against Shigaraki ended up leaving us with many surprises. First of all, the Big Three’s return to battle, as well as a new ability of Bakugo, which he tried to use against the heir of All For One without successsame action that ended with a bitter outcome.

Being hit again by Shigaraki’s attack, Bakugo fell in defeat and both Blue Jeanist and Ereaserhead could do nothing but scream at the state of their student’s heart. After this, the only thing we could see was Bakugo inside his imagination meeting with the ghost of All Might in his ghost form from One For All.

In this same space, Bakugo showed his All Might card again, one he got together with Deku in childhood and that was always his greatest treasure. However, what he wanted most was to be able to have an autograph from All Might himself on that same card, although he never dared to ask for it despite everything.

Bakugo kept his treasure until his last breath / Source: Shueisha

For now, we don’t really know what the status of Bakugo is. Many give him up for dead, after the battle he sustained and the damage he received. Nevertheless, Seeing All Might’s ghost inside One For All may be a sign that there is some hope for his fans..

We recommend: My Hero Academia: This was the strange original design of Uraraka

On the other hand, the battle against Shigaraki continues to intensify. In the absence of Deku can arrive to face him with his new quirksThe Big Three and a group of professional heroes are in charge of containing him, seeking to weaken him and prevent him from using his disintegrate with the help of Monoma, who copied Eraserhead’s quirk, who lost an eye in the previous battle.

are you going to run out WhatsApp? We also remind you that you can follow our news through Facebook, Twitter Y Google news. Do you want to be part of our community? Pass to Discord where there is a place for you.