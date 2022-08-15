The Ministry of Defense announced the preparation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for large-scale provocations in the area of ​​the Zaporozhye NPP

The head of the National Center for Defense Control of the Russian Federation, Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, said that the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) deployed the military to the area where the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant was located, warning that they were planning to organize large-scale provocations, reports TASS.

“It is reliably known that the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is preparing large-scale provocations in the area of ​​the Zaporizhzhya NPP,” said a representative of the Russian Defense Ministry.

He clarified that a separate regiment of radiation, chemical and biological protection troops, numbering about a thousand people, was sent to the city of Nikopol in the Dnepropetrovsk region. According to him, they have protective equipment with them for operations in conditions of radioactive contamination of the area. Mizintsev noted that their actions pose a threat to nuclear security not only for Ukraine, but also for European countries.

Earlier, retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Davis said that Ukraine was in a stalemate with no way out. According to the military, who participated in four military operations and retired in 2015, there is no scenario for Kyiv to prevail in this conflict.