My Hero Academia ended but it will never cease to surprise us with the whole scheme of heroism and superheroes that it showed us, let us remember that the manga series by Shuēisha has a strong influence from the heroes of Marvel and DC, both American companies, although Kohei Horikoshi, the mangaka bets on a new image of the heroes, knows how to recognize his influences and that is where Spider-Man comes in this time.

We particularly talked about the movie Spider-Man 2which is what created a strong impression on Kohei Horikoshi and inspired him to build the ideology of the world of My Hero Academia in which the heroes extend their hands to the citizens and they also extend their hands to the heroes, thus creating a very particular panorama. Ultimately it causes the same thing that the end of the manga series proposes.

At the end of My Hero Academia we can better appreciate the ideology of Kohei Horikoshi’s world Since, thanks to the influence of Deku, a grandmother who marginalized Shigaraki, when faced with a new opportunity, he decides to face his fear and reaches out to a little boy who is just as mistreated as Tomura, and then saves him from a devastating future that could well have turned him into the next heir to All For One.

In this way we see how the same people fight for their heroes and they become part of themselves, because they act like those they admire. This happened in a very sensitive scene of Spider-Man 2, When the people on the train see Peter Parker’s face, he decides to help them in the midst of a terrible situation and has to show his face, however, at the last moment, the community decides to protect him by helping him keep his secret.

“This may be a little bit different from the purpose of your question, but there’s a scene in Spider-Man 2 starring Tobey Maguire, where Spider-Man stops a runaway train. There, the ordinary passengers see Spider-Man’s true face. But then a kid hands him the mask he found and says, ‘I won’t tell anyone. ’ I think that scene reflects the answer to the question, ‘What is a hero? ’ A hero is a person who helps ordinary people and ordinary people help them in return. I think that’s the answer to the question and there’s nothing more to it than that.”

In this way we see how Spider-Man 2 is intimately connected with My Hero Academia which manages to maintain the noble construct of what it means to be a hero.

