Brescianini not going to Napoli but to Atalanta, sensational transfer market move

“Sensational: no Napoli! Brescianini goes to Atalanta”. The tweet is from the director of Sportitalia, Michele Criscitiello, who announces in preview, the surprise in the transfer market. It seemed all done for the midfielder’s move from Frosinone to Antonio Conte’s Napoli (with medical visits at Villa Stuart in the last few hours and a loan deal with obligation to buy for a total operation worth around 11 million (with 5.5 to Milan who will receive 50% of the resale).

Instead, while on the Napoli front the transfer of Jens Cajuste to Brentford fell through, here at the same time is the acceleration of Atalanta who closed the Bresciani deal with a transfer that should rise to 13/14 million (therefore 6.5/7 to Milan).

Could his arrival facilitate Koopmainers’ exit towards Juventus? Optimism is filtering through from Continassa and, according to the Gazzetta dello Sport, the idea could be to close the deal with Dea by paying 50 million euros plus 5 in bonuses.