Let’s remember that Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero offers 3D battles in which we can play many different characters of the various Dragon Ball sagas. It will be available from October 11, 2024 on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S. It will include online and offline modes, to retrace the plots of the manga and animated saga.

Bandai Namco Entertainment has released a New Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Trailer the fighting game dedicated to the Akira Toriyama saga which is part of the saga known in the West as Budokai Tenkaichi.

New Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Trailer

The new video shared by Bandai Namco Entertainment on August 13 reveals new characters that we will be able to control in the fighting game. Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will also include:

Trunks (Sword) Super Saiyan

Mecha Freezer

King Cold

Dr. Gero

Android 19

Android 18

Android 17

Android 16

Little fused with the Supreme

Cell, first form

Cell, second form

Cell, perfect shape

Perfect Cell

Cell Jr.

Goham (Teen), Super Saiyan

Goham (Teen), Super Saiyan 2

It will be possible to recreate the battles that we prefer from the original plot of the series or create our own stories, sharing with other players what we have created. Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will also have a Season Pass with various DLC, as well as various special editions that include the base game and some extras, both digital and physical depending on the edition.

