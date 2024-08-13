A new trailer for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is now available, giving us a look at the new characters announced for the video game: those from the Cell and Android saga.
Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
Bandai Namco Entertainment has released a New Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Trailerthe fighting game dedicated to the Akira Toriyama saga which is part of the saga known in the West as Budokai Tenkaichi.
Let’s remember that Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero offers 3D battles in which we can play many different characters of the various Dragon Ball sagas. It will be available from October 11, 2024 on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S. It will include online and offline modes, to retrace the plots of the manga and animated saga.
New Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Trailer
The new video shared by Bandai Namco Entertainment on August 13 reveals new characters that we will be able to control in the fighting game. Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will also include:
- Trunks (Sword) Super Saiyan
- Mecha Freezer
- King Cold
- Dr. Gero
- Android 19
- Android 18
- Android 17
- Android 16
- Little fused with the Supreme
- Cell, first form
- Cell, second form
- Cell, perfect shape
- Perfect Cell
- Cell Jr.
- Goham (Teen), Super Saiyan
- Goham (Teen), Super Saiyan 2
It will be possible to recreate the battles that we prefer from the original plot of the series or create our own stories, sharing with other players what we have created. Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will also have a Season Pass with various DLC, as well as various special editions that include the base game and some extras, both digital and physical depending on the edition.
Above you can find the pre-order on Amazon of the base game with free stickers included (this is an Amazon exclusive).
