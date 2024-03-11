Like every day Amazon Italy offers several interesting products and now is the time Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) with Lightning Charging Case. The current offer guarantees a discount of 20%, when calculated in relation to the official recommended price. You can see all the details by reaching the product page at this address or via the box below.
For completeness, we indicate that the advised price official according to Amazon it is €199. Shipping is handled by Amazon and the current price is the lowest ever for the platform.
Apple AirPods
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) with Lightning Charging Case support custom spatial audio with dynamic head position detectionhave a pressure sensor to control multimedia playback and calls and are resistant to sweat and water.
The battery promises up to six hours of listening time, with 30 hours total using the case. This model has a Lighting case. Charging takes place via the cable. They allow you to use Siri with the “Hey Siri” command.
#Apple #AirPods #3rd #gen #Lightning #charging #case #lowest #price #Amazon
Leave a Reply