The rerun of “Mi bella genio” on Peruvian television has shown that its popularity is intact. With Barbara Eden, Larry Hagman and Bill Daily of protagonists, the show arrived for the first time in 1965 through NBC, in which it had a total of five seasons.

After his successful stint on TV, “I dream of Jeannie” it had its end in 1970 after the cancellation of the program. As Hangman said in a special on the series, it all ended the day the network decided to marry Anthony and Jeannie. Over the years, the network has released two films, both of which expose the fate of the couple.

The films of “My beautiful genius” that few remember

In 1985, the first tape “My beautiful genius, 15 years later” arrived. Barbara Eden brought Jeannie back to life, while Larry Hagman (Anthony Nelson) could not be present, since he was recording “Dallas” for CBS.

After several years working at NASA, Tony Nelson decides to be part of a space mission once again. With Jeannie upset that he doesn’t spend as much time with his son, he decides to move house. Over the course of the scenes, we learn that Tony is in danger in space and she decides to help him, but something is against her: doing so will cause her husband to lose her memory. She accepts it and the man returns to Earth. The tape culminates with both meeting once again.

Jeannie and Anthony Nelson meet again after the astronaut loses his memory. Photo: Sony

By 1991, NBC would premiere “I still dream of Jeannie”film to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the series.

Once again, Barbara Eden would reprise her character, as well as Bill Daily (Roger Healy). Larry Hagman could not go back to being Tony Nelson after having finished recording, for 14 years, “Dallas” and going on vacation with his family.

“I Still Dream of Jeannie” is the second spin-off film in the series. Photo: CBS

In “I Still Dream of Jeannie”, the absence of Anthony Nelson, who this time was on a secret mission in space, is brought up again. With his son, Tony Jr., preparing to give a speech at school, he asks his mother to bring his dad back.

Jeannie tells him that it’s impossible since she doesn’t know where he is and goes to her husband’s boss to ask him for information about him, but he says no. While this is going on, Jeannie’s envious twin sister states that since she has been without a master for so long, she must return to Mesopotamia.

With everything against her and her sister demanding her return to Sham-Ir (an older genius), Jeannie has no choice but to find a new one in order not to disappear and her son to be left alone.

After dating, seeing their little boy kidnapped, and looking for a man to take Tony’s place, Jeannie and Anthony Jr. see that Mr. Simpson, a teacher at the school, is the right candidate. They both ask him to agree to be the new master and he does.

Barbara Eden reprized her character as Jeannie in 1991 for the last “My Fair Genie” movie. Photo: NBC

In this way, “My beautiful genius” closed its story with Jeannie changing masters. The tape ends without giving further details of the whereabouts of Tony, who is still on his secret mission.