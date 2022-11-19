Gymnastics | Robert Kirmes led Finland to the Northern European championship with his record points

Kirmes did 81.665 points in gymnastics in Jyväskylä on Saturday.

Robert Kirmesen the record scores made the Finnish men the Northern European champions of balance beam gymnastics. Kirmes, representing the Espoo Scaffolders, scored 81.665 points in Jyväskylä on Saturday in the six-event and took the team gold as well as the victory in the six-event.

Like Kirmense, the runner-up in the six-event had recently competed in gymnastics at the World Championships Elias Koski with 80.932 points. European Championship winner in youth jumping Joona Reiman was third in the six-match game with more than 80 points. In addition to them, there were gymnasts in the winning team Oskar Kirmes, Akseli Karsikas and Pavel Titov.

In the women’s team competition, Finland was fourth ahead of Wales, England and Norway.

In the women’s quadruple, Finland took the championship Kaia Tanskanen with a record score of 52.100. Tanskanen, who lives in Michigan, USA, represents Jyväskylä Gymnasts, so the competitions that continue on Sunday with the scaffolding finals are, in a way, home competitions for him.