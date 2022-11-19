Monday, November 21, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Gymnastics | Robert Kirmes led Finland to the Northern European championship with his record points

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 19, 2022
in World Europe
0

Kirmes did 81.665 points in gymnastics in Jyväskylä on Saturday.

Robert Kirmesen the record scores made the Finnish men the Northern European champions of balance beam gymnastics. Kirmes, representing the Espoo Scaffolders, scored 81.665 points in Jyväskylä on Saturday in the six-event and took the team gold as well as the victory in the six-event.

Like Kirmense, the runner-up in the six-event had recently competed in gymnastics at the World Championships Elias Koski with 80.932 points. European Championship winner in youth jumping Joona Reiman was third in the six-match game with more than 80 points. In addition to them, there were gymnasts in the winning team Oskar Kirmes, Akseli Karsikas and Pavel Titov.

In the women’s team competition, Finland was fourth ahead of Wales, England and Norway.

In the women’s quadruple, Finland took the championship Kaia Tanskanen with a record score of 52.100. Tanskanen, who lives in Michigan, USA, represents Jyväskylä Gymnasts, so the competitions that continue on Sunday with the scaffolding finals are, in a way, home competitions for him.

See also  Technology "Freedom and democracy are incompatible." Peter Thiel is the most exceptional billionaire in the United States who plans to live to be 120 years old and take his country’s right in a dangerous direction.

#Gymnastics #Robert #Kirmes #led #Finland #Northern #European #championship #record #points

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

World Cup 2022, panic France: Benzema ko due to injury

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.