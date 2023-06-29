Thursday, June 29, 2023, 12:17 p.m.



At this time of year, children finish their classes and begin the long-awaited summer vacation. During these days, student graduations are celebrated all over the world. At the end of June, graduations of all kinds of academic studies are celebrated all over the world. In Spain, after completing the dreaded Ebau, most young people have celebrated the end of this educational stage with the typical graduation ceremony.

For family members, this type of act is usually very exciting. After years of effort and dedication, parents and friends want to celebrate this new feat with the recent graduate, but it is not usually a fun or emotional ceremony for everyone. The little ones in the house may not be very interested in attending these kinds of ceremonious acts that usually take a long time. And not only the little ones, surely a family member has reneged on this type of act because it is so long.

A boy’s letter not to go to his sister’s graduation



A mother has shared on her social networks what her young son thinks of his sister’s graduation. The Twitter user @ madamcurri1 has reported that her daughter is graduating in Bordeaux this Friday, but her 12-year-old son doesn’t really want to go and she has decided to write a letter to explain her reasons. «On Friday my daughter graduates in Bordeaux (3 hours by train and sleep there). My 12 year old son doesn’t want to go. I have told him that I understand him, but that he should talk to his sister, because it is his special day and she might feel hurt. Today my daughter has received this, “wrote this mother on her Twitter account along with the letter that her son Iker has written from her.

In the letter, he explains to his sister the reasons why he doesn’t really want to go to his graduation ceremony. Also, this 12-year-old boy makes a list of pros and cons to justify his reasons. The child’s mother asks in her publication “to ignore the spelling mistakes.”

The boy has written his letter on the typical checkered sheet of a school notebook and has asked his sister to “let him not go” to his graduation ceremony. «Gabriela, I am writing this to beg you to let me skip your graduation. I know it’s your day, but I don’t paint anything there because I’m going to get bored, “the boy wrote in his letter. Next, in the note there are two columns, one with the pros of going and one with the cons. The list of pros is visibly shorter. “I’ll see ya”. However, the cons provides two very strong arguments. “I’m going to get bored. My ass is going to hurt from sitting down or my legs from standing up and I don’t like that.”

On Friday my daughter graduates in Bordeaux (3 hours by train and sleeping there). My 12-year-old son doesn’t want to go. I have told him that I understand him, but that he should talk to his sister, because it is his special day and she might feel hurt.

Today my daughter received this*.

*Obviate the faults. pic.twitter.com/cXinO8s6y7 — madamcurri 🇸🇨🇨🇦🇰🇮 (@madamcurri1) June 27, 2023

After listing his arguments, little Iker has said goodbye to his sister and has come to beg her not to let him go to this event. “Please, I beg you, let me not go to your graduation,” Iker concluded this letter.