The question is asked by ordinary citizens, from all over the country, when they see the propaganda apparatus of “Claudia”.

Where does so much money come from for the campaign of “Claudia”?

To mobilize people, buy media –local and national–; paint fences and billboards and mobilize trucks and vans…?

And it is that in the first fortnight of the illegal campaign of the “caps” of Palacethe waste of money in everyone’s campaigns is evident, but especially in the case of “Claudia”

And yes, most of the citizens Ordinary people have no answer to the question raised above, the truth is that many perceive that it is about the money looted by the government from the devastated Mexico City.

And it is that Claudia Sheinbaum he perfectly learned the rules of the political game; rules that his teacher taught him, by name Lopez Obrador.

And what are those rules?

Blackmail, looting and trading.

And the examples are visible to all. Do you doubt it?

1.- The presidential candidate Claudia Sheinbaum He was always one of the figures closest to Lopez Obradorwho gave him the first commission in charge of the Second Floors that were built in the then DF, in 2001.

From that work the lady Claudia diverted billions of pesos that were used for the presidential campaign of López Obrador, in 2006.

2.- In addition, together with his then partner, named Carlos Imaz –from whom there is a video receiving money from the businessman Carlos Ahumada–, the former head of government learned “the art” of political extortion and the black money collection.

3.- Blackmail to businesses and companies -which became a modus operandi throughout the country’s capital-, ordered by Mrs. Sheinbaum and where the threat of closure was the best extortion tool.

4.- But it was not a novelty either, since at the time when Claudia she was the head of the Tlalpan delegation, she imposed a climate of terror among merchants and home builders; everything was possible with money under the table.

5.- The lady sheinbaum He imposed the same practice upon his arrival at the Mexico City government headquarters, where extortion was common with the threat of closing down businesses and companies.

6.- But there is another even bigger scam. It is about the “moche” that the CDMX government requires the home builderswhom he first threatens with the scarecrow of pointing them out as part of “the real estate mafia” and then demands that they 30% of the cost of the work.

7.- Another legalized scam against the real estate industry –also ordered by Claudia–. It is the reform to equalize the cadastral amount of new properties, to the commercial amount. And what does that mean?

Elementary, that the capital’s government snatches from home buyers –by way of property tax–, a huge portion of the surplus value of houses and apartments.

8.- But there is more. After the videos of Pío López receiving money, Claudia Sheimbaun acknowledged, in a press conference, that she also made donations to AMLO’s cause. What she did not say is that, in reality, from the DF government, she diverted billions of pesos.

9.- And as proof, on September 14, 2017, the then PRD deputy, Raúl Antonio Flores, described Sheinbaum as a “high-flying fundraiser”. He said so: “She has spent years collecting and managing money for AMLOFor this reason, he is a key piece in the work team of the national leader of Morena”.

And he even explained the methodology: “In business meetings he sells promises that there will be no consequences in the conclusion of contracts and movements of public works. For example, in the Second Floors, she was in charge of economic diplomacy to obtain the financial resources that AMLO needed to sustain his campaign for the Presidency. To date there is no transparency in movements and balances of this road work”. (End of quote)

10.- The truth is that there are millions of Mexicans who see the theft of public money every day, when they get on the Metro, when they travel through streets and sidewalks, when they look for the name of a street or at times when they are victims of criminal violence.

And it is that the looting was such in the Mexico City, that the Metro is useless, in its entirety; the streets and sidewalks are impassable; the road nomenclature is useless and criminal violence is the order of the day.

The worst thing, however, is that many Mexicans seem blind and deaf to that reality; that Claudia will be worse than AMLO.

to time.

