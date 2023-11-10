We suspect that the BPM amount for this Mustang GT CS will be extremely high.

Everything that is fun is not possible. Bad jokes from comedians, fries with creamy mayonnaise, not knowing what non-binary is and cool cars. It really isn’t possible anymore. No, nowadays everything has to be politically correct and even that is not good enough. Now there are very cool ‘sustainable’ cars, but luckily there are also cars where… Good people spluttering the oat milk out of their noses.

And that car is the Ford Mustang. Despite the fact that the world is rapidly drifting towards Twitterers (‘X-ers’?) who are drowning in their own right, Ford is building a car with a naturally aspirated V8 engine, a manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive. This unfortunately makes the Mustang a white raven, but let’s be happy that it is there.

California Special

For the coming model year, the successful pony car has become even cooler, because this is the Ford Mustang GT CS, where CS stands for California Special. It’s basically the best muscle car. Not one with a thousand horsepower, but the entry-level V8 with just that little bit more.

That starts with the appearance. The Mustang GT CS has blue accents (Rave Blue) in the grille, partly blue rims and the necessary stickers. Just because that’s cool. The grille is also different and resembles the California Specials of yesteryear.

Interior Mustang GT CS

Although Mustang is a nice car, we are not blind to its shortcomings. Until now, that was the interior. That looked nice, but in terms of materials and finish it was not great.

The Mustang GT CS has a unique interior with blue and black leather and contrasting stitching. Now the interior of this generation of Mustang (the ‘S650’ for connoisseurs) already looks a lot better than that of the previous generation (‘S550’), which we also had in the Netherlands.

In terms of technology, the car is based on the Mustang GT with Premium package. So the thickest GT has been made a bit thicker. There is only one engine available, the Coyote V8 with a displacement of 5,053 cc, so a real 5.0. This delivers 480 hp (at 7,150 rpm!) and 563 Nm (at 4,900 rpm).

You can optionally opt for the performance exhaust: always do so. Not only does it sound even better, but the V8 delivers 486 hp (at 7,500 rpm) and 567 Nm (again at 4,900 rpm).

Choices, choices

There is a choice in terms of transmission. The most efficient transmission is the ten-speed automatic, but you shouldn’t want that. The Tremec six-speed manual gearbox is the only right option for this car. Finally you can still choose from the bodywork: a fastback Coupé or convertible.

In terms of costs, the Mustang GT CS is not too bad, because the package costs only $ 1,995 more than the Mustang GT Premium. That means $49,010 for the Fastback and $54,510 for the Convertible. Yes, a starting price of 46 grand.

Then the only question remains: what would this Mustang GT CS cost in the Netherlands? The previous Mustang GT in the Netherlands already cost more than a grand in euros and the BPM fine scale has only become stricter.

