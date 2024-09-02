The Speaker of the House said that extrapolating case X would be like including Ambev in the Americanas deficit because they have common shareholders

Businessman Elon Musk thanked Arthur Lira (PP-AL), president of the Chamber of Deputies, for “support” against the blocking of Starlink’s bank accounts in Brazil, ordered by STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Alexandre de Moraes. “Support is appreciated”said the billionaire, when sharing a post with a video of the speech by the deputy from Alagoas.

Moraes ordered the suspension of X in the country. However, Brazilians abroad continue to have normal access to the platform. This is how this digital newspaper read the messages posted by the businessman and replicates them in this text, as they are of public interest and have journalistic relevance.

“What worried me most was the need to separate legal entities”said Lyra. “The fight with X should never have extended to Starlink. Imagine if, during the Americanas crisis, we blocked Ambev’s operations? That’s my thinking.”.

Americanas and Ambev have common shareholders: the 3G trio, formed by billionaire businessmen Jorge Paulo Lemann, Alberto Sicupira and Marcel Telles.

The statement was made during the panel of “Expert XP”an event promoted by XP in São Paulo, on Saturday (August 31). Lira was asked about the STF’s decision to suspend the social network X (formerly Twitter), also owned by Musk.

Musk then responded to a cut of the interview shared on the platform. “Support here is appreciated”he wrote.

Moraes froze the internet company’s financial assets after the Court failed to subpoena a legal representative in Brazil of X (formerly Twitter), who is also Musk’s – investigated in Survey 4,957 for alleged participation in the crimes of obstruction of justice, criminal organization and incitement to crime.

The Supreme Court minister blocked Starlink’s accounts to ensure payment of the fines imposed on X. He considered the existence of a “de facto economic group” linked to Musk to justify the decision. In the opinion of lawyers, however, this is not clear.

