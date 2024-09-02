Mexico City.- At the start of the ordinary session of the 66th Legislature, Morena senator Ignacio Mier Velazco responded to the opposition that “Plan C” is the majority mandate of the people.

“Let there be no doubt that Plan C is the majority mandate of the people. For this reason, it is our legislative agenda and will become, with the qualified vote in both chambers, programs, budgets and actions of the next and historic Government of the Republic, which will be headed by the first female President of Mexico, Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo.

The Morena member affirmed that the legislators of his movement will faithfully honor their commitment to the people, who, he assured, are not lied to or robbed. In response to the positions against judicial reform, Mier assured that in Mexico there is freedom of expression and demonstration.

“We do not share their views, but we respect their statements, and we assure them that a government that comes from the people, such as the Fourth Transformation, will never resort to violence, oblivion or repression,” he said.

Amidst the cries of the opposition, Mier said that they will do in a short time what Calderón did not do in six years: respect the people and respect his colleagues. On the other hand, he defended the speech made by the Secretary of the Interior, Luis Alcalde, during the delivery of the Sixth Government Report. “She made use of her right to express her feelings in this assembly,” he said. In their turn, legislators from the PT and PVEM also defended the composition of Congress and reaffirmed their support for the federal government, as well as for the future President, Claudia Sheinbaum. Reginaldo Sandoval, deputy of the Labor Party, made a diagnosis of the results of June 2, to point out that the Opposition has no basis to accuse that they are overrepresented. “Look, we went to the elections on June 2, with your political and democratic rules, and despite that, look, in the 300 electoral districts that the nation has, the sum of the Let’s Keep Making History parties won 256. 85 percent of the national territory. “We won 30 states in the Senate formula. Of the 32 entities we won 32, only Aguascalientes was lost. And yet they come to say that we have no legitimacy, that we are overrepresented,” added the PT coordinator. “No, you are the overrepresented,” he said. The right, Sandoval indicated, has not understood that the country is in a process of profound transformation, which is why he warned that without a doubt “they are going to reform the Constitution to change the Judicial Branch.” “Putting it at the service of the people, ending the last stronghold that the right and the oligarchy have in the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, but it is not Justice, it is corruption, and that is why we are going to transform it without any doubt,” he assured. Likewise, he called on the opposition to change and learn, so that they can have a political future, or else they will have the same fate as the PRD. The PVEM deputy Carlos Puente affirmed that the Morena-PT-PVEM alliance came to transform Mexico and give it direction for many more years. But he emphasized that they will not only continue to support President Andrés Manuel López Obrador until the last day of his Government, but also the President-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum. “In the Green Party we reiterate to the President of the Republic our support until the last day of his Government,” said the coordinator of the PVEM. “From the beginning we supported the legitimate aspiration of Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum to become the first female President of Mexico, a woman scientist recognized internationally, intelligent, prepared, defender and promoter of women, and we are also proud of her environmental training,” he said. “The green family reiterates its commitment to support her throughout her Government,” he assured.