The second chapter comes out this week and we tell you when, at what time and where you can see this new adventure based on the manga by Ryōko Kui.

Delicious in Dungeon: when is chapter 2 released

According to the official Twitter account of Delicious in Dungeon The second episode of this anime will premiere on Thursday, January 11, 2024 on television and streaming.

Its broadcast, like that of other series of the season, will be weekly and will have 24 in total, which will be broadcast consecutively. Although he will probably pause in the middle of his broadcast.

Delicious in Dungeon: what time does it premiere

The broadcast of this anime is at 10:30 p.m. from Japan but it has simulcast or simultaneous transmission thanks to Netflix. Unlike other series, this one handles dubbing in Latin Spanish and several languages.

Mexico: 07:30 hrs.

Colombia: 07:30 hrs.

Ecuador: 07:30 hrs.

Peru: 07:30 hrs.

Venezuela: 08:30 hrs.

Argentina: 09:30 hrs.

Chile: 09:30 hrs.

Delicious in Dungeon: where you can watch chapter 2

Delicious in Dungeon It is one of Netflix's exclusive anime for this season and can only be seen through this service. It is common for this service to acquire the rights to Trigger studio productions.

What is Delicious in Dungeon about?

Delicious in Dungeonknown as Dungeon Meshi in Japan, it is based on the manga by Ryōko Kui. It is a series that mixes dungeon exploration with the most extravagant gastronomy.

Its plot is centered on a group of adventurers led by a knight named Laios, who seek to rescue his sister who was devoured by a dragon. Despite being in the stomach of the beast there is still hope of reviving it.

But for that they must arrive on time and that is why they travel through a large dungeon populated by creatures that they must hunt and prepare in the most diverse dishes.

