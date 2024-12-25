Musk is on his way to being a billionaire… if the US does not turn against him

Congratulations to Elon Musk, a genius of truly galactic proportions, who recently made what might have been the world’s smartest investment. The tech billionaire spent more than $277 million to support Donald Trump, along with several other Republican candidates in the election, and that investment has paid off handsomely. Musk’s net worth has increased 77% since Trump’s victory, and has now surpassed $400 billion, according to a recent Bloomberg estimate, making him the first person to officially reach such a milestone. Still, in just a couple of years, Musk’s current fortune might look like a pittance: The man is reportedly on track to become the world’s first billionaire in 2027.

How did he get (even more) rich so quickly? Well, if you want to be diplomatic about it, like CNN was, you can say something like “an alliance with President-elect Donald Trump has put his ventures in the spotlight.” But the most direct answer is that everyone knows that the guiding principle of the incoming Trump administration is quid pro quo. Since it seems very likely that taxpayer money will be funneled into Musk’s various companies, the value of those companies has skyrocketed. Sort of like its SpaceX rockets, one of which exploded so fiercely earlier this year that it blew a hole in the ionosphere. Is that a bad thing?