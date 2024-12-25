Plates and cutlery laid out, tables decorated with flower centres, dinner in the oven… everything is ready for Christmas Eve and, like every year, Television channels also have their special menu to accompany the spectators during the evening.

He Christmas message from His Majesty the King at 9:00 p.m. on all channels, a program opens where there will be no shortage of music, Christmas movies and guaranteed laughter to enjoy with the family.

Among the main dishes, La 1 will have its traditional Telepassion, presented by Patricia Conde and Aitor Albizua, and in La 2 the humor will be served with Marc Giró and his Late Xou. At Atresmedia, Antena 3 will broadcast a special Your face sounds familiar to me by Manel Fuentes and La Sexta will have The Intermediate and the movie Mule in The blockbuster. For its part, Mediaset will bet on music and love with Christmas Eve with you, hosted by Christian Gálvez and Verónica Dulanto on Telecinco and First Dates with Carlos Sobera and his entire team and the famous Christmas movies Love Actually and The Holiday in Four.

Complete guide to Christmas Eve 2024 on television

The 1

Message from HM The King (9:00 p.m.).

‘Telepasión 2024’: “The big lie” (9:15 p.m.).

’25 years of giving Estopa’ (10:05 p.m.).

‘Rosary. By law’ (11:25 p.m.).

‘Journey to the center of television’ (00:35 hours).

The 2

Message from HM The King (9:00 p.m.).

‘How we laugh’: “The house of humor” (9:15 p.m.).

‘Late Xou with Marc Giró. Christmas Special’ (11:15 p.m.).

Antenna 3

Message from HM The King (9:00 p.m.).

‘The best of each house’ (9:15 p.m.).

‘Christmas Eve with Your face sounds familiar to me’ (11:40 p.m.).

Four

Message from HM The King (9:00 p.m.).

‘First Dates Christmas Eve Special’ (9:25 p.m.).

‘The Blockbuster’: ‘Love Actually’ (10:30 p.m.).

‘Cine Four’: ‘The Holiday’ (01.15 hours).

Telecinco

Message from HM The King (9:00 p.m.).

‘Christmas Eve with you’ (9:15 p.m.).

The Sixth