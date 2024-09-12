During Ifa 2024, we had the opportunity to interview Maximilian RossiVice President for Emea Pbu Acer, who gave us an overview of the latest technological innovations and the company’s strategies. Acer continues to push the limits of innovation with products such as the Swift Go, now equipped with Qualcomm architecture, and new solutions based on Intel and AMD. Rossi also delved into Acer’s approach to artificial intelligence and gaming, sectors in which the company is redefining user expectations. Finally, there was a focus on sustainability, a central theme for Acer, with ambitious goals for reducing emissions and using renewable energy.

Acer recently introduced the first Swift Go with Qualcomm architecture. What are the features of this product and what new things do you have in store?

In June, we announced the first Swift Go with Qualcomm architecture, and with that came Copilot Plus. Today, we’re ready to add more products, like a new version of Qualcomm, an 8-core solution. We also just launched a new Intel product, the second-generation CoreUlt, called Lunar Lake. That product has Copilot Plus built in, which Microsoft can enable with the hardware specs. We also have an AMD solution available. In terms of form factors, we have 14-inch Intel devices, 14.5-inch Qualcomm devices, 14-inch AMD devices, and a 16-inch Qualcomm model.

Battery life seems to be a key point. Can you give us some details?

Absolutely. One of the most impressive features is the battery life, which exceeds 20 hours. This is made possible by the advanced architecture of not only Qualcomm ARM, but also Intel and AMD. This is not just a promise: this is a concrete reality that we are seeing with real-world use of the products.

Speaking of Swift, we’re seeing an evolution across the board. Can you tell us more?

Our Swift line represents a true technological transformation. These products offer features that were previously unthinkable. We’ve reduced the size, thickness, and weight of the devices, without sacrificing performance. For example, improved power efficiency not only allows for longer battery life, but also produces less heat, which has allowed us to design thinner devices. This is true across all of our products, many of which weigh just over a pound. For example, the Travelmate Copilot Plus PC is one of the first devices in its class to weigh less than a pound, and it’s designed for the professional sector. It has a battery life of more than 20 hours and all the features you’d expect from a high-end product.

What is your approach to AI in professional products?

Artificial intelligence is a key component of our products, not only in the consumer sector, but also in the professional and education sectors. We have already implemented AI solutions on Chromebooks, with features that are continuously updated and improved. AI is becoming transversal, embracing both Chrome OS and Windows, and is essential to improve the user experience in different contexts, from work to learning.

Let’s talk about gaming. This year you have presented some interesting novelties. What can you tell us about them?

Gaming is an area where we have always demonstrated strong technological leadership, especially with our Predator and Nitro brands. This year we have continued to develop increasingly thin and powerful platforms, trying to intercept different market segments. We have introduced products with an attractive design, such as the white Nitro with a 12-inch screen. We always try to go beyond the ordinary and innovate, as demonstrated by the controller concept you have seen. While we do not yet know if it will become a finished product, it represents our continued commitment to improving the gaming experience thanks also to the feedback of our community.

Finally, one of the most important themes for Acer is sustainability. How does this concept fit into your strategy?

Sustainability is a cross-cutting concept for us. It’s not just about the products we create, but also how we run the company. We have ambitious goals: we want to be zero emissions by 2050 and use 100% renewable energy by 2035. We are working on several fronts, and we believe that innovation and sustainability can go hand in hand.