Elon Musk has publicly denied the indiscretion, published by Wall Street Journalaccording to which he would be behind the expensive divorce between the co-founder of Google Sergey Brin And Nicole Shanahan. Musk, according to the reconstruction of the economic newspaper, would have spent a few nights with the Shanahan. For Brin this would have been the perfect excuse to call the lawyers, after a few months of relationship already at the limit; moreover, with this rudeness, the friendship between the two billionaires would have been interrupted. On Twitter, the founder of Tesla and Space X has branded the gossip as a “colossal nonsense“.

Musk accused the Wall Street Journal of having invented everything, moreover with the aggravating circumstance of recidivism. “Sergey and I are friends and we were at a party together last night [il 24 luglio]. I’ve only seen Nicole twice in the last three years, in both cases with many people around her. Nothing romantic“, The volcanic entrepreneur wrote on Twitter. In another tweet, he added: “The Wall Street Journal wrote so much nonsense about Tesla and me that it lost count“.

The report of friendship taa Sergey Brin and Elon Musk has always been pretty tight. As Corriere della Sera recalls, “Elon has boasted for years that he is a homeless nomad. When he finished his long working day at Tesla or SpaceX he would go knock on the door of some friend who would get him a bed. The most “popular” house was precisely that of Brin, a friend of Musk for over 15 years: in 2008, when Tesla, still in its infancy, was about to go bankrupt, the co-founder of Google from Russia lent to the entrepreneur of South African origin, together to others, the money that enabled him to avoid bankruptcy. In 2015, when he developed his first Tesla sport utility, Musk gave Brin one of the first examples.“.

In recent months, Musk has divorced his latest wife, Canadian artist Grimes. And last fall it became known of two other children (the ninth and the tenth) with Shivon Zilis, a manager of Neuralink, one of his companies. Even if Musk’s version of the Shanahan case were confirmed, it can undoubtedly be said that, in terms of love life, Tesla’s founder lives for the day. Consistent with certain business decisions (e.g. tweets that harm shareholders or current challenges, such as the Twitter saga), its unpredictability is reiterated.