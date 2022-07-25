Home page World

Of: Tobias Utz

According to media reports, the Russian military is making a fatal mistake: a fighter jet from its own air force was apparently shot down.

Alchevsk – of Russia Troops apparently have a fighter jet of their own air force in the Ukraine war shot down. According to consistent media reports from Ukraine, it was a Su-34 fighter-bomber.

Russian state media have repeatedly reported that the production of such jets is very expensive: a price of around 36 million US dollars was mentioned in this context. According to its own statements, the company Sukhoi, which manufactures the fighter jets, had manufactured 124 such aircraft by the end of 2021. The incident happened near the city of Alchevsk in the Luhansk region. The area is occupied by pro-Russian separatist groups.

News about the Ukraine war: Russia is said to have accidentally shot down its own fighter jet

It is not possible to independently verify whether this is actually the type of aircraft used by Russia’s air force. However, an inscription on the plane is said to indicate that it belongs to the Russian military. This is reported, among other things, by the US news portal Newsweek.

A Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter jet, photographed in 2012. (Archive photo) © Lystseva Marina / picture alliance / dpa

News about the Ukraine war There is currently unrest in the Ukrainian state apparatus: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suspended the head of the domestic secret service at the weekend, and parliament finally dismissed him on Tuesday. See also Woman does not notice pregnancy - suddenly she is a mother

The Ukrainian news agency dialog.etc celebrated the jet’s downing as a success. In a Report on Monday it said: “Russian air defense invaders shot down their own plane flying in the sky over Alchevsk.” The Russian government in Moscow has not yet commented on this. All sources mentioned come from or refer to warring parties in the Ukraine conflict. They are therefore not immediately independently verifiable. Meanwhile, Russia’s heavy losses in the Ukraine war are piling up. (do with AFP/dpa)