Music | The new festival in Töölö arouses wonder: At the same time, Sideways is taking place next door

In June, Töölö celebrates with two festivals at the same time. The organizer of the Helsinki City Festival believes that both can fit in Töölö.

in Helsinki The timing and venue of the new Helsinki City Festival have raised some eyebrows. The event will take place at the Töölö football stadium, Bolt arena on the 14th–15th. June. At the same time, the Sideways festival is going on in and around the Jäähalli parking lot right next to it.

The news about the new festival came so suddenly that, for example, Fullsteam, which organizes Sideways, only heard about it on Thursday evening.

Helsinki Marketing manager of Loud'n Live Promotions, the company that organizes City Festival Jami Haajanen says that they first looked for a place for the event elsewhere.

“We would have liked to have organized it in Suvilahti or Kaivopuisto, but it wasn't possible,” Haajanen tells HS.

Time was also running out, as ticket sales had to be started.

“We have a wide range of artists and international coverage that we didn't want to give up,” he continues.

Nylon Beat, Apulanta and Haloo Helsinki will perform at the Helsinki City Festival. Among foreign artists, for example, a Canadian DJ has been brought to the place Deadmau5 and a German DJ Robin Schulz.

Scattered admits that organizing two music festivals next to each other requires good planning, but reminds that large events have been organized at the same time in Töölö before.

The most challenging thing will be planning the sound reproduction, so that the performances of the festivals do not cover each other.

Helsinki City Festival plans to build three performance stages in its area.

The Bolt arena is located farthest from Sideways, which is organized in the parking lot of the ice rink, so the sound of the stage located there will hardly interfere with other performances.

The second stage is at the ball field known as Sahara, at the corner of Nordeskiöldinkatu and Urheilukatu. The third one is designed to be set up on the soccer fields located behind the Bolt Arena and Ice Hall, very close to the Sideways main stage.

“We are currently thinking about whether it would be most logical for this stage to be a tent stage, which would block sounds,” says Haajanen.

According to him, the placement of the stages can greatly influence the direction in which the sounds are carried from them.

“We will communicate closely with Fullsteam and I believe that we will reach an outcome that will make everyone happy.”

Bolt Arena managed by Helsinki Stadion Management Oy.

Its commercial director Sirja Luomaniemi says that the organization of the festival in the arena was agreed on a quick schedule. They knew that there is also another festival in the area at the same time.

“We are not the organizer or producer of the Helsinki City Festival, but the renter of the space, and we require that the organizer takes care of the functionality of the event.”

“But it's important to us that the events in the Töölö area run well and in good cooperation with all the operators in the area and other event organizers,” says Luomaniemi.