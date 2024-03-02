His Excellency Major General Dr. Jassim Al Marzouqi, Commander-in-Chief of Civil Defense at the Ministry of Interior, headed the Ministry’s delegation, during his visit to the main center for the operation and maintenance of the UAE national railway network in the Al Faya area in Abu Dhabi, in order to review the latest developments in the progress of operational operations, which are conducted in accordance with the best standards followed globally in this field. In addition to learning about the latest achievements achieved by the company.

During the visit, the delegation listened to a detailed explanation about the operational progress of the freight train, and the preventive measures followed at all stations of the network to ensure high levels of security and safety.

The delegation also took a trip on board a prototype passenger train, starting from Al Faya in Abu Dhabi, all the way to Al Qudra in Dubai.

The delegation included a number of officials, directors, and officers from civil defense at the state level.