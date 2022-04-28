Music The French violinist’s Guarneri violin, worth millions, is auctioned in Paris

Régis Pasquier, who has often given concerts in Finland, is giving up the prize to give it to the younger generations of musicians.

Violinist Old Pasquierin owned Guarneri violin will go on sale at an auction in Paris in early June, writes the news agency Reuters.

The price estimate for the Aguttes auction house is 4–4.5 million, but the price of the violin could rise to about ten million euros, the auction house says.

The violin was made in 1736 by an Italian violin maker Giuseppe Guarneri (1698–1744), one of the most famous instrument makers in Cremona during his time Antonio Stradivarin (1644–1737). Giuseppe Guarneri belonged to a renowned family of instrument makers.

French violinist Régis Pasquier bought the violin in the late 1990s, but abandons it to put it in the hands of younger generations of musicians, the auction house the sales brochure states.

Régis Pasquier (b. 1945) has often given concerts in Finland, especially at the Naantali Music Festival. When selling his Guarner, he himself plans to switch to playing with a French instrument built in the 19th century.