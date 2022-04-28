Friday, April 29, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Music The French violinist’s Guarneri violin, worth millions, is auctioned in Paris

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 28, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
5
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Régis Pasquier, who has often given concerts in Finland, is giving up the prize to give it to the younger generations of musicians.

Violinist Old Pasquierin owned Guarneri violin will go on sale at an auction in Paris in early June, writes the news agency Reuters.

The price estimate for the Aguttes auction house is 4–4.5 million, but the price of the violin could rise to about ten million euros, the auction house says.

The violin was made in 1736 by an Italian violin maker Giuseppe Guarneri (1698–1744), one of the most famous instrument makers in Cremona during his time Antonio Stradivarin (1644–1737). Giuseppe Guarneri belonged to a renowned family of instrument makers.

French violinist Régis Pasquier bought the violin in the late 1990s, but abandons it to put it in the hands of younger generations of musicians, the auction house the sales brochure states.

Régis Pasquier (b. 1945) has often given concerts in Finland, especially at the Naantali Music Festival. When selling his Guarner, he himself plans to switch to playing with a French instrument built in the 19th century.

See also  Housing Susanna Isosomp's home is like straight from a storybook - There is an eternal summer in the kitchen and a surprising solution: “The man was a little wondering at first if he could do that”

#Music #French #violinists #Guarneri #violin #worth #millions #auctioned #Paris

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Dalia does not give in to John Kelvin's apologies: “I don't believe his words; justice will take care of him”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.