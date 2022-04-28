Dahlia Duran continues to go through a delicate situation after having attended a hearing with the father of her children, John Kelvin, to assess whether he could be released. During her visit to the set of “America today” on the morning of this April 27, the former driver gave details of the meeting she had with her ex-partner, whom she publicly denounced in 2021, for having physically violated her and, allegedly, in a sexual way.

Dalia, initially, reappeared on TV to give her full support to Florcita Polo, who denounced her ex-partner Néstor Villanueva for psychological abuse. She then referred to the legal process that she carried out with Kelvin. The brand image reported that the father of her children was sorry for her actions, asked for forgiveness and even asked the judge for compassion.

Dalia does not believe in the words of John Kelvin

However, despite the “change in behavior” that her still husband presented, Dalia Durán was clear in pointing out that she has not forgotten the mistreatment she suffered because of him.

“ I don’t trust your words. I have said it; I am very clear about my position. He hurts me, it makes me sad, because he is the father of my children, but that does not mean that I justify it. Justice will be the one who takes care of what comes to him. Only he knows if his words are sincere or not”, commented Dalia.

“In my position, I do not believe (that his words are true), because I have seen him cry a thousand times, say the same thing a thousand times as now. I don’t believe in changes”, emphasized the worker of the chef ‘Osito’.

Dalia tells how she goes through the situation

Faced with what Dalia expressed, Ethel Pozo said she was happy that Dalia had decided not to believe in her aggressor’s forgiveness, because in the past the former host of “Because today is Saturday with Andres” considered the idea of ​​withdrawing the complaint from Kelvin, a fact that, in turn, was harshly criticized on TV media.

“It’s not easy, because I have to see those images every day, over and over again. Each audience is painful because I remember absolutely everything again”, specified the Cuban model.

Dalia Durán extends her support to Flor Polo

John Kelvin’s ex-partner sympathized with Flor Polo for the media case she is experiencing after having decided to separate from Néstor Villanueva, who is accused of having psychologically and emotionally abused her during their marriage.