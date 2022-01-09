Music Guitarist Pauli Rantasalmi leaves The Rasmus

The musician announced his decision in his Instagram update.

Internationally guitarist of The Rasmus, one of the most successful Finnish bands Pauli Rantasalmi released an update on his Instagram account on Sunday at noon, saying he was leaving the band.

In his update in English, Rantasalmi writes that he is now looking for new adventures and challenges in his life.

Rantasalmi thanks the band’s fans for the past years. Warm thanks also go to the other members of the band, the singer Lauri Ylönen, drummer Aki Hakala as well as the bassist Eero Heinonen.

“This is not the end, it’s just time to turn the page,” Rantasalmi writes at the end of his update.

The Rasmus rose to the top of the world with their 2003 hit In the Shadows.

The band has received numerous awards and achieved numerous gold and platinum records in several countries. The band’s records have sold more than five million copies worldwide.

In addition to Europe, The Rasmus has made music charts in Australia, New Zealand, Mexico and Japan, among others.