Monday, January 10, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Music Guitarist Pauli Rantasalmi leaves The Rasmus

by admin
January 9, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
7
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The musician announced his decision in his Instagram update.

Internationally guitarist of The Rasmus, one of the most successful Finnish bands Pauli Rantasalmi released an update on his Instagram account on Sunday at noon, saying he was leaving the band.

In his update in English, Rantasalmi writes that he is now looking for new adventures and challenges in his life.

Rantasalmi thanks the band’s fans for the past years. Warm thanks also go to the other members of the band, the singer Lauri Ylönen, drummer Aki Hakala as well as the bassist Eero Heinonen.

“This is not the end, it’s just time to turn the page,” Rantasalmi writes at the end of his update.

The Rasmus rose to the top of the world with their 2003 hit In the Shadows.

The band has received numerous awards and achieved numerous gold and platinum records in several countries. The band’s records have sold more than five million copies worldwide.

In addition to Europe, The Rasmus has made music charts in Australia, New Zealand, Mexico and Japan, among others.

Rasmus in 1997: Janne Heiskanen (drummer of the band in 1995–1999), Pauli Rantasalmi, Lauri Ylönen and Eero Heinonen. Picture: KARI KUUKKA

.
#Music #Guitarist #Pauli #Rantasalmi #leaves #Rasmus

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Foreign Ministry reacted to US statements about possible Russian aggression against Ukraine

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.