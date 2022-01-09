Deputy Foreign Minister (MFA) of Russia Sergei Ryabkov responded to US statements that Moscow could allegedly use military force against Kiev. The diplomat’s words are quoted TASS…

The representative of the foreign policy department noted that he considers statements about the possible aggression of Russia against Ukraine as a provocation. He stressed that this has nothing to do with reality.

Earlier Ryabkov said that the United States had “the biggest debt” to Russia. According to the diplomat, the United States still does not understand the importance of a mutually respectful dialogue with Russia. Ryabkov also said that the White House should negotiate with the Kremlin on the basis of a balance of interests, rather than highlighting its unilateral conditions.