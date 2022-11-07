Music | Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor is suffering from incurable cancer

British band Duran Duran’s original guitarist Andy Taylor was supposed to perform with the band and celebrate its induction into the rock hall of fame.

When the British band Duran Duran arrived on Sunday to celebrate their election to the rock hall of fame, one person was absent from the crowd. The band’s original guitarist Andy Taylor, 61, was not seen at the gala, as he was unable to travel there. Taylor said he had advanced prostate cancer and was unable to come to Los Angeles due to ongoing treatments. Among other things of The Guardian according to the guitarist told about his illness at the gala through a letter.

In his letter, Taylor said he was diagnosed four years ago with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer.

“Although my current condition is not immediately life-threatening, there is no cure. Lately I’ve been doing well thanks to advanced life-prolonging treatment. However, about a week ago, my condition worsened and despite the best efforts of my care team, I had to admit that my mental and physical limits were being tested,” Taylor said in his letter.

“However, none of this need or should detract from what this band – with or without me – has achieved and sustained for 44 years.”

Taylor’s was scheduled to perform at the gala with his former bandmates, the singer Simon Le Bonkeyboardist by Nick Rhodesthe bassist of John Taylor and the drummer by Roger Taylor with for the first time in 17 years. The last time the five played together was on a world tour in 2004.

Taylor said he was extremely disappointed he couldn’t be there to celebrate the band’s induction into the rock hall of fame. He had even bought a new guitar for it.

“I have often suspected that this day would never come. I’m really happy to see it.”

You can read the letter in its entirety From Duran Duran’s website.

In the year Founded in Birmingham in 1978, Duran Duran was at the peak of their career in the 1980s. Its most famous songs include, among others Rio, Wild Boys and A View to a Kill.

In addition to Duran Duran, the Rock Hall of Fame was also accepted at the ceremony Lionel Richie, Pat Benatar, Eminem, Carly Simon, Eurythmics, Harry BelafonteJudas Priest and Dolly Parton.