Of: Linus Prien

Drawing of the lottery numbers (symbol image). © IMAGO / Fernando Baptista

After 15 years of playing the lottery, his dream came true. A steel worker from Dortmund wins almost ten million euros and quits his job.

Dortmund – Many people dream of this one message: you have won the lottery! Exactly this dream has come true for Kürsat Y. (nickname Chico). Chico won 9,927,511.60 euros in the lottery and with journalists from the picture on sunday talked about his happiness.

Chico described his feelings upon receiving the news: “I could hardly breathe. I screamed with happiness as I walked the streets to my parents. Everyone thought I was crazy. At home I cried: Mom, we are rich!”

Lottery fairy tale: The winner came to Germany at the age of twelve

Chico was twelve years old when he left Turkey and moved to Germany. His father and grandfather were already guest workers in Germany. He did an apprenticeship as a car mechanic and later he finally started working as a crane operator at Thyssen: “I worked my way up to foreman.” The lottery winner is not shy about his newly acquired wealth: “Everyone should know how rich I am he says picture on sunday.

To a certain extent, the lottery winner is a local celebrity in his hometown. He knows almost everyone in the north of Dortmund. But there were also darker chapters in his past: “A broken relationship, false friends.” As a consequence, alcohol, drugs, crime and debt followed: “I was the black sheep of my family,” he says about himself.

Lottery fairy tale: Winner treats himself to luxury items

According to his own statements, he now bought a Ferrari, a Porsche and a fine watch – “only as an investment,” says Chico. He also simply bought his favorite café, he said. “Only for the envious!” The news of his wealth then spread like wildfire picture on sunday reported: “All of a sudden, they’re all my friends. Many want my money. But I remember clearly who stood by me when I was down. The millions don’t change me, I certainly don’t forget where I come from.”

Lottery fairy tale: Winner forgot his ticket

It wasn’t the first time the steel worker had played the lottery. Chico had long dreamed of a better life and played the lottery. For more than 15 years, he spent thousands of euros on his hobby and occasionally raked in a win: “Sometimes 1,000 euros, sometimes it was 3,000.” But playing the lottery remained a loss-making business for Chico. Until September 24, 2022.

Chico said the picture on sunday about the big day: “But then I completely forgot about the note until I read in the newspaper: The lucky guy who hit the jackpot on Saturday lives in Dortmund: 9,783,563.50 euros.” Immediately he was in the next one ran the lottery shop. “They just told me it was a central profit. I had to fill out forms but didn’t find out more.” Chico wants as many people as possible to know about his win, although the lottery companies warn against it. “I don’t care. I can take good care of myself and am well protected. The money has long been in safe hands,” says Chico. (LP)