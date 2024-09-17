A robot that walks and reacts to its surroundings thanks to the control of mushrooms: it seems incredible, but that’s exactly what researchers at the Cornell University have realized. These “biohybrid” robots use the myceliumthe underground structures of mushrooms, to communicate and interact with the environment.

Mushrooms and robots: an unexpected combination

The researchers of Cornell have created a four-legged robot that integrates mycelium directly into the robot’s electronics. Professor Rob Shepardof the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, explained that “by growing mycelium inside the electronics of a robot, we were able to allow the machine biohybrid Of perceive and respond to the environment“.

This project required the union of several disciplines: mechanical engineering, electronics, mycology and neurobiology. For example, Anand Mishraresearcher of robotics organic, stressed the importance of avoiding contamination when inserting electrodes into the mushroom. To address this issue, Kathie Hodge, associate professor of plant pathology at Cornell, taught roboticists how to grow mycelium clean, so that they could send effective electrical signals through the interface designed by Mishra.

Published in the magazine Science Roboticsthe study describes how these fungal robots performed three main tasks: walking and rolling, reacting to ultraviolet light by changing their walking pattern, and completely canceling the native mycelium signal. As shown in a video of the experiment, the robots move similarly to strange terrestrial spiders or jellyfish.

In addition to demonstrating the incredible abilities of mushrooms to transmit electrical impulses, the researchers predict that these robot controlled by mycelium can have applications in the agricultural world and contribute to a improve understanding how mycelium works.

Rob Shepard concluded by saying: “This project is not just about controlling a robot, but also about creating a real connection with a system living. Once you hear the signal, you can understand what’s going on. Those signals can indicate some kind of stress, and the robot visualizes that for us.”

A New Era for Biohybrid Robotics

This innovation opens the door to a future where robotics and biology work together to create machines that not only react to their environment, but do so in a way that mirrors the behavior of living systems. What do you think of this fusion between technology and nature? Share your thoughts in the comments and stay tuned to iCrewPlay to stay up to date on the latest in technology and science.