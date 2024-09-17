Successes in F1

The decisive overtaking of Charles Leclerc in the last Azerbaijan GP opened the doors to the second career success for Oscar Platesback on the top step of the podium in Formula 1 after the victory achieved before the summer break in Hungary. Two victories in just two years of experience in the Circus, to which is added the one in the Sprint Shootout last season in Qatar.

Piastri’s progress

A talent who had obviously emerged in F3 and F2, with triumphs in his first year in the respective junior categories, not to mention his performances at the beginning of this season, as his manager and compatriot wanted to remember Mark WebberThe former Red Bull, speaking to the microphones of Sky Sports F1highlighted some high-level performances from the 23-year-old, such as those in Saudi Arabia, a moment of the season when McLaren had not yet ‘exploded’ on a competitive level as in these last races, with the Woking-based manufacturer now at the top of the Constructors’ standings.

The first races in 2024

On that occasion, in fact, Piastri arrived in fourth position, at the foot of the podium, against the 8th place of his teammate Norris, today Verstappen’s first opponent in the fight for the world championship: “People forget that he was on fire after Saudi Arabia and the first two races – Webber specified – there were a couple of tough races, like in Japan, and he didn’t get the upgrade in Miami. From there on, he was one of the drivers who scored the most points, if not the most. He did an extraordinary job, of course, as did Lando and the whole McLaren team.”

The enterprise in Azerbaijan

Can the victory in Baku be considered somehow ‘sweeter’ than the one at the Hungaroring, which was also influenced by team orders? For Webber there are no doubts about it: “I think so – he explained – I think both victories were very special for him, obviously, but to make what he did in Baku was impressive. He was learning behind Charles in the first stint, and by the end of the first stint he was a little bit out of reach. They probably kept him out a little bit longer than they would have liked and left him exposed to Perez. He got past Sergio and then he worked hard to get the job done. To be able to win a grand prix in a place like this, with the discipline to do it, the move to make and then drive like a leader, was nothing short of world-class. It was a really remarkable performance. He had a fantastic season. – he concluded – all year he’s been very consistent, very fast in all conditions and I think those were some of the best laps I’ve ever done: under pressure, on the defensive, very decisive in the move itself, and against a world-class driver. Charles here is absolutely magical, so to beat him here it’s no small feat“.