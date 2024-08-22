The names of the first 8 VIP contestants who will take part in the new edition of the show have just been revealed. Big Brother. So, here’s who decided to participate in Alfonso Signorini’s reality show.

Alfonso Signorini

It is Davide Maggio who reveals these personalities to us.

Big Brother: the adventure starts again in a few weeks

At this point September is upon us and with it the desire to return to following our favorite programs of all time. Among those that will resume immediately there is also the Big Brother which will also be conducted for this edition by Alfonso Signorini.

Big Brother Logo

The purpose of the conductor is to entertain its audience more than it has done in previous years. It seems that the new edition will be hybrid like the one just finished, as it will see both celebrities and people from the real world.

THE casting took place during the summer and just a few minutes ago the people who will take part in the reality show in the role of VIPThe rumor was launched by David Maywho then published on social media the list of these very well-known characters.

The VIPs of the new edition of Big Brother

Among the new protagonists of the Big Brother appears Giulia Mannucci. It’s about a girl who got noticed during one of the first seasons of The College. We will also find in the cast Helena Prestes, model that a Beijing Express had made a steady couple with Nikita Pelizzon.

The old competitors

Also present Jessica Morlacchiformer leader of Gazosa, and Ilaria Galassi which years ago took part in It’s not Rai. Among the VIPs also stands out Iago Garcia who made himself known as one of the favourite interpreters of The Secret.

The arrival of is also highly anticipated Enzo Paul Turchithe famous choreographer and partner of Carmen Russo. They put an end to this list Clarissa Bart, who has already participated in The Mole And Clayton Norcross who, instead, made himself appreciated in the soap opera Beautiful. The individuals from everyday life have not yet been made known, but we will only have to wait a few more days to discover their identity.