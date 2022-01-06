Murder Varese, the grandfather sent to another room. Premeditation

The controversy does not subside for the murder of Varese, which cost his life little Daniele 7 years old, brutally killed by his father Davide Paitoni out of revenge against his ex-wife. The child killer he confessed: “I know it sucks to kill your own child.” The horror – we read in the Corriere della Sera – bursts on page 4 of the ordinance with which the investigating judge of Varese he accepted the requests of the prosecutor to validate the arrest and keep the accused 40-year-old warehouse worker in prison. Paitoni made use of the right not to answer but they speak for him The messages, sent first to father Renato with whom he shared the house where he should have remained under house arrest (for the attempted murder of a colleague) and then to his wife when the child was already dead: “I’ll come and bring it back, it was a beautiful day”.

To the carabinieri who arrested him – continues the Corriere – Paitoni had told the murder. A few sentences, which are in the papers of the investigating judge. First she told her father, who is hard of hearing, to go to watch tv in another room and wait for one surprise, a drawing of the grandson. At that point, «with the excuse of one snack, of a sweet, I made Daniele sit on the chair, and then I landed a sharp blow ». After putting “a piece of cloth in your mouth to prevent him from screaming. ” All this “leads us to think – writes the investigating judge – of awareness of the little one that something terrible was about to happen to him. “

