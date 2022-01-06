Home page politics

The federal and state governments advise on the corona situation. © Peter Kneffel / dpa

The spreading Corona variant Omikron is forcing the federal and state governments to take new steps at the beginning of the year. The highly infectious variant also gives new nourishment to another controversial topic.

Berlin – Before the deliberations of the federal and state governments on the corona situation, the call for further contact restrictions is louder in view of the rapidly expanding Omikron variant.

“We will probably have to increase again,” said Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach on Wednesday evening in the ZDF “heute journal”. Greens parliamentary group leader Britta Haßelmann called for professional contacts to be restricted and home offices to be expanded. The municipalities also expect stricter contact restrictions.

The Prime Minister’s Conference on Friday will again consult with Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) on how to proceed in the pandemic. From the point of view of the federal government, the more contagious Omikron variant is likely to be dominant across Germany in just a few days. Lauterbach and the heads of department of the federal states each submitted proposals for future quarantine requirements on Wednesday – with shorter time outs for staff in important supply areas, linked to PCR tests. Lauterbach emphasized in the evening on ZDF that such areas would be kept viable.

The minister warned against downplaying the dangers of Omikron because of the reports of lighter courses. Omikron will cause permanent damage to many. “You can’t take that lightly. Many will get seriously ill here, ”warned Lauterbach. He believes that more extensive contact restrictions are necessary, said the minister, without giving details. The best protection against Omikron is the booster vaccinations. Lauterbach called for the high vaccination rate to be resumed as before Christmas. A good 40 percent of the population now have a booster vaccination.

Contact restrictions

The German Association of Towns and Municipalities called on the federal and state governments to make preparations for a further booster vaccination against the coronavirus if an adapted vaccine is available. It must also be decided whether a prioritization of the next vaccinations for particularly vulnerable people, the elderly and staff in the critical infrastructure should take place, said chief executive Gerd Landsberg the editorial network Germany. At the same time, he emphasized that reducing the number of contacts was the only way to limit the incidence of infection.

more on the subject Wirtschaftsweiser against the right to information for companies on the vaccination status – extend corona aid for companies Corona winter: Even vaccinated people should be careful now “Highly dangerous” – Seehofer reacts personally to the corona escalation and shoots against current rules

Greens parliamentary group leader Haßelmann relies on a reduction in contacts in the workplace. “We are in a difficult phase of the pandemic,” said Haßelmann to the newspapers of the Funke media group (Thursday). Additional protective measures are required. “This applies to further contact restrictions, not only in private, but also at work,” said Haßelmann. “Home office is a central component here. That has to be used more now. “

Federal Education Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger (FDP) told the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung”: “We have to react appropriately to Omikron. That could be further contact restrictions, but also a shorter quarantine in order to maintain our critical infrastructure. “

Omicron variant

The Omikron variant also rekindles the debate about compulsory vaccination. The Baden-Württemberg FDP state chief Michael Theurer told the German press agency: “The longer the discussion continues, the more it turns out that mandatory vaccination is not a panacea.” It is a false hope that mandatory vaccination will become a patent recipe End of the pandemic. The Parliamentary State Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Transport stated, for example, that vaccinated people could still be contagious, that there were new mutations and that people with previous illnesses could not be vaccinated.

FDP Vice Johannes Vogel expects the spread of Omikron to influence the debate about mandatory vaccinations. “Perhaps this will make the question of compulsory vaccination obsolete because the challenge for the health system is changing,” Vogel told the “Welt” (Thursday). “But maybe our vaccination picking remains dangerous, especially with the elderly. We are currently learning new things here every day. These topics will be discussed in the Bundestag debate. “

As the “Bild” newspaper reports, citing high-ranking Bundestag circles, an initial debate about a general vaccination requirement will not take place until the end of January. SPD parliamentary group vice-president Dirk Wiese had named the coming week for a first referral shortly before the turn of the year. A later vote should take place without any group pressure.

The chairman of the German Ethics Council, Alena Buyx, called for a differentiated discussion about the introduction of a general vaccination requirement. The physical self-determination, the restriction of which is the subject of the compulsory vaccination, is a great asset, Buyx told the dpa. So it has to be considered carefully. In the end, politics have to decide.

In its statement published in December, the majority of the Ethics Council supported an expansion of the recently decided corona vaccination requirement for staff in sensitive facilities to “significant parts of the population”. However, there were differing views on the scope and the precise structure of an extended mandatory vaccination. dpa