Publisher Microids and Microids Studio Lyon are pleased to announce the video game Agatha Christie – Murder on the Orient Expressa modernized and reimagined version of Agatha Christie’s classic, Murder on the Orient Express.
Set in 2023, this video game will bring the classic tale to life in a way that will surprise even the most hardcore fan. With brand new elements added to the original story, players will experience the mystery and suspense like never before and rediscover one of Hercule Poirot’s most famous cases.
Murder on the Orient Express will be released on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC in Q4 2023.
Aboard the Orient Express, legendary detective Hercule Poirot sets out to solve the murder that took place on the prestigious train, surrounded by a cast of intriguing characters with their own secrets and driven by their own motives. Solving the mystery won’t be easy and, through numerous twists and turns, players will have to use their gray cells and their detective skills to unravel the truth and bring it to light.
Main features
- Faithful, but improved: The game is a faithful but improved adaptation of the original story, with the addition of a new character called Joanna Locke. As her, it will be possible to exit the train environment during playable flashbacks.
- Take on the role of the legendary detective Hercule Poirot: Get inside Hercule Poirot’s head to discover mind maps and make deductions that add an extra layer of depth to the gameplay. And don’t forget the many object-manipulating puzzles scattered throughout each chapter.
- An adventure full of twists: Get ready for big twists that will keep you hooked until the very end. Murder On the Orient Express is famous for having one of the best plot twists in the history of literature and this game is no exception. But this time, in 2023, you will conduct the investigation in a whole new light.
- A brilliant investigation and mystery game: As you play, you’ll assume the roles of Poirot and Joanna, solving puzzles and making deductions to uncover the truth behind the murder. With a third person view, you will inspect the environments and talk to all the protagonists, looking for clues and facing suspects.
- Fully voiced: The title is fully dubbed into English, German and French.
