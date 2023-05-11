Publisher Microids and Microids Studio Lyon are pleased to announce the video game Agatha Christie – Murder on the Orient Expressa modernized and reimagined version of Agatha Christie’s classic, Murder on the Orient Express.

Set in 2023, this video game will bring the classic tale to life in a way that will surprise even the most hardcore fan. With brand new elements added to the original story, players will experience the mystery and suspense like never before and rediscover one of Hercule Poirot’s most famous cases.

Murder on the Orient Express will be released on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC in Q4 2023.

Aboard the Orient Express, legendary detective Hercule Poirot sets out to solve the murder that took place on the prestigious train, surrounded by a cast of intriguing characters with their own secrets and driven by their own motives. Solving the mystery won’t be easy and, through numerous twists and turns, players will have to use their gray cells and their detective skills to unravel the truth and bring it to light.

Main features