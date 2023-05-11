Home page World

Firefighters extinguish burning vehicles. © Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via ZUMA Press/dpa

Dense, black smoke rises into the sky over Milan. There was a heavy explosion in the city center. Several vehicles are on fire, one person is injured.

MILAN – Several vehicles were on fire in downtown Milan after a heavy explosion. One person was injured, the fire department said. According to media reports, a pickup truck carrying oxygen bottles caught fire. At least one of them exploded, several vehicles in the area caught fire.

Firefighters extinguish a fire at an apartment. © Luca Bruno/AP/dpa

The driver of the small truck was able to get out of the car but injured his hand slightly, according to the fire department. There were therefore no other injuries.

A school was evacuated

About ten vehicles parked on the affected street in Milan’s Porta Romana district in the south-east of the city caught fire. A nearby school had to be evacuated for safety reasons. Two apartments in a neighboring building and a pharmacy were also affected.

“I heard the explosion. I live here. I lost my motorcycle and my car which were on fire. I went into the building to get my cats but there was too much smoke,” the Ansa news agency quoted a local resident as saying.

Pictures and videos from the fire brigade showed how dense and black smoke rose into the sky, which was clearly visible from afar. Several firefighters were on duty. The Carabinieri were also there. The area around the affected roads was largely closed due to the ongoing operation. dpa