In 12 Yemeni governorates, Yemeni reports documented the militias’ use of civilians and housing as hostages and human shields, as well as the killing of Yemenis with missiles, kidnappings and the imposition of royalties on students..

The Houthi militia’s crimes included the governorates of Hodeidah, Hajjah, Shabwa, Lahj, Taiz, Dhamar, Amran, Saada, Aden, Marib and Al-Bayda, as well as the capital, Sana’a..

wholesale crimes

In its latest report, the National Committee of Yemen documented 204 incidents of violations during the month of January.

The report confirmed the occurrence of 62 extrajudicial killings, as well as the killing and wounding of 73 civilians, including 11 children and 6 women, in different governorates. Also, 23 civilians were killed by mines and explosive devices, including 7 children, in the governorates of Al-Hodeidah, Hajjah, Shabwa, Lahj and Taiz..

The human rights committee also monitored cases of arbitrary arrest and enforced disappearance of 156 citizens in Sana’a, Dhamar, Hajjah, Amran, Saada, Aden, Taiz, Marib, Lahj and Al-Bayda, in addition to the extrajudicial killing of 16 Yemenis in Sana’a, Ibb, Al Hudaydah, Al Bayda and Taiz, in addition to 41 incidents of attacks on educational institutions..

The militias use civilians as human shields, which reflects their terrorist ideology, as well as targeting civilian installations and objects since their coup against constitutional legitimacy, according to Yemeni human rights defenders..

The head of the Humane League for Rights, Faisal Al-Qaifi, says that the militias “use civilians as human shields for their military operations, in clear violation of international law.”.

He added, in statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that “the militia is holding civilians hostage in military sites, storing weapons in schools and hospitals, and using residential places as a platform to launch missiles.”.

most serious crimes

A recent human rights report issued by the Human Rights Office in the Marib Governorate documented that militia rockets, booby-trapped planes, mines and explosive devices in Marib killed and injured 1,028 children in 2014..

For his part, the Yemeni Minister of Information, Muammar Al-Eryani, warned of the “disastrous effects of children’s mind-washing operations” in Houthi-controlled areas..

Al-Eryani explained in several tweets, on Tuesday, that the operations that millions of children in Houthi-controlled areas are subjected to “wipe their national and Arab identity, and fill their minds with extremist dark ideas imported from Tehran, is one of the most dangerous byproducts of the war, which will leave catastrophic effects on the present and future of Yemen.”.

He pointed out that “the world is ignoring this dangerous file, despite warnings that the putschists are seeking to create a generation of extremists booby-trapped with slogans of hatred for the other, the culture of death and murder, and equipping them as time bombs.”

The Yemeni minister also called on the international community to support the Yemeni government’s efforts to resolve the battle to restore the state, overthrow the coup, establish security and stability, and save hundreds of thousands of Yemeni children..

Royalties to students

In Sanaa, the Houthi militia imposed sums of money on students in schools, under the pretext of holding parties for outstanding students.

Since the militias took control of Yemeni institutions, they have sought to spread the culture of ignorance among students, by pushing them to the battlefronts and cutting teachers’ salaries..

The royalties move sparked widespread resentment among the people, especially with the worsening living conditions, according to Yemeni reports..

In this regard, Yemeni journalist Kamel Al-Khouthani says that “military leaders in the militia are using hospitals as places of residence for them,” explaining that Al-Houthi “is using the siege to make more money.”

He added, in statements to “Sky News Arabia”: “The militias organize systematic campaigns to bully the population and recruit children, by holding sectarian courses, and collecting money from students to secure local support for their devastating war.”“.

Iranian cry

Since the revolutionaries took control of Yemeni institutions, they have systematically sought to bring about sectarian and doctrinal change in the various educational and educational institutions..

According to Yemeni reports, the militia imposed on the students of Al-Ishraq School, in the Al-Hasbah Al-Shamaliyah neighborhood, one of the districts of the Al-Thawra District in Sana’a, to attend a sectarian lecture, and chant the “Iranian cry”, where they gathered the students and gave them a lecture about the leader of the putschists, Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi..

The Houthi militia was not satisfied with destroying the educational process in Yemen, but it worked to replace sectarian education, which incites murder, sectarian violence and hatred, and traps society.

The Houthis have also worked to change the curricula and appoint teachers from among their classes in the governorates they control, according to observers..

Rights activist Yahya al-Jamai considers that “Houthi racism is derived from ethnic racism,” stressing that “Houthi racism is dangerous for Yemenis and the whole world, and it is no different from the ideology of terrorist groups, such as ISIS and Al-Qaeda.”.

He told Sky News Arabia: “The militias set up sectarian courses to attract students, the elderly and the youth, with the aim of recruiting them in the futile Houthi war.”.

A UN report, submitted last week to the UN Security Council, revealed that the putschists had recruited children for the war in Yemen, using schools, summer camps and mosques..

The report said, “The United Nations experts have a list of 1,406 children between the ages of 10 and 17, who were recruited by the Houthis, and who died on the battlefield in 2020.”