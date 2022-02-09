A few years ago, Toriyama himself clarified why Goku’s suit is orange in Dragon Ball, as well as other color-related issues.

In dragon ball There are those who take many things for granted. For example, for a long time the suit of Goku it’s orange, and they don’t question it. But why is it? That’s something that Akira Toriyamacreator of the series, explained long ago.

That was through statements he made in a book known as Dragon Ball Chogashū: Super Art Collectionwhich compiles illustrations of the saga and which was published in 2013.

The inspiration of the suit comes from China

Although this work focuses on showing illustrations from the series, it has a section with questions and answers. In one of them the interviewer asked toriyama how he decided to color the costumes of the characters.

Among them the outfits of the principals, such as the dogi from school Kamesenwhich is that of Master Roshi. Listening to the question, this mangaka revealed the source of inspiration and it is something quite traditional in martial arts.

Akira Toriyama started saying ‘for the colors of the dōgi, the motif is naturally the color of the robes [que usan] Chinese monks, like the Shaolin’.

It is the famous Buddhist monastery in the Chinese province of Henan, where martial arts are practiced in addition to Buddhism.

Their monks usually wear orange robes. Later he revealed ‘the fact that he turned red in the anime was always something I was a little dissatisfied with’.

The color of Dragon Ball explained by its creator

Certainly, it is a shade between red and orange in Dragon Ball Zas well as in the series of Z, but over the years it is closer to the second. But toriyama he said something else.

continued with ‘the reason there are so many characters with strange colors, such as Piccolo Daimaō, Frieza, Cell and Majin Buu, is simply because varying the colors made it easier to pick out their individual differences’. It’s a very good explanation.

One of the main features of dragon ball are its colorful characters, which contrast with each other. It is something worth noting.

Although in addition to the coloration, all of them stand out for their different designs. Akira Toriyama has created very varied heroes and villains, with different complexions. Although Saiyan share similar characteristics.

Fountain.