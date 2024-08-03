Netflix continues to surprise its subscribers with original productions that capture the public’s attention. One of the most recent additions to its catalogue is ‘Murder for Beginners’, a youth thriller series that has generated great expectations. Starring Emma Myers, known for her role in ‘Wednesday’, this thriller promises to be a hit among mystery and drama lovers.

The plot of ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’ revolves around Pippa ‘Pip’ Fitz-Amobi, a 17-year-old girl who embarks on an investigation into the murder of a student, Andie Bell.

Cast of the series ‘Murder for Beginners’

Emma Myers is ‘Pip’

The cast of ‘Murder for Beginners’ is led by Emma Myers, who plays Pippa ‘Pip’ Fitz-Amobi, a student who will investigate the murder of Andie Bell. Myers, who gained popularity for her role in ‘Wednesday’, once again demonstrates her ability to embody complex and nuanced characters.

Zain Iqbal is Ravi Singh

Zain Iqbal plays Ravi Singh, a crucial ally in the investigation of ‘Pip’. This character is the brother of Sal, Andie’s boyfriend, who was accused of the crime and later committed suicide. Zain, a British actor trained at the renowned Royal Exchange Theatre in Manchester, made his debut in the film ‘All Crazy Random’ (2022).

Asha Banks is Cara Ward

Asha Banks, a British actress and singer born on November 26, 2003, is the best friend of ‘Pip’, Cara Ward. Asha began her career as a child actress and made her film debut with the film ‘The Magic Flute’ (2022). In 2022, she returned to television with a recurring role as Brooke in the BBC iPlayer teen drama ‘Rebel Cheer Squad’, a spin-off of ‘Get Even’.

Raiko Gohara is Zach Chen

Raiko Gohara is a British-American actor who plays Zach Chen, a close friend of ‘Pip’ in ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’Prior to this role, Raiko starred in the musical ‘Allegiance’ at the Charing Cross Theatre in London, alongside George Takei and Telly Leung.

The cast of ‘Murder for Beginners’ is completed by:

Jude Morgan-Collie as Connor Reynolds

Yali Topol Margalith as Lauren Gibson

Carla Woodcock is Becca Bell

Yasmin Al-Khudhairi as Naomi Ward

Henry Ashton is Max Hastings

Mathew Baynton is Elliot Ward

Anna Maxwell Martin as Leanne Amobi

Gary Beadle is Victor Amobi

India Lillie Davies as Andie Bell

Rahul Pattni is Sal Singh.

Main cast of ‘Murder for Beginners’. Photo: Netflix

What is ‘Murder for Beginners’, the new Netflix series, about?

‘Murder for Beginners’ is an adaptation of Holly Jackson’s novel of the same name. The Netflix series follows ‘Pip’ Fitz-Amobi, a young woman determined to uncover the truth behind Andie Bell’s murder. Although the police and the community believe Sal Singh is the culprit, ‘Pip’ is not convinced and decides to investigate on her own.

As her investigation progresses, Emma Myers’ protagonist discovers dark secrets and unexpected connections that put her own life in danger.

The series combines elements of thriller and teen drama, keeping viewers hooked with unexpected twists and a well-constructed narrative. With a tense atmosphere and well-developed characters, ‘Murder for Beginners’ is shaping up to be one of Netflix’s most exciting series and is already high on the top 10.

WATCH ONLINE the series ‘Murder for Beginners’ on Netflix

For those interested in delving into the mystery of ‘Murder for Beginners’the series is available on Netflix. Users can enjoy all episodes in the catalog, allowing for a perfect marathon experience on weekends.

To watch this thriller starring Emma Myers, you only need to have an active subscription to the streaming platform, whose plans start at S/24.90 in Peru.

All about ‘Murder for Beginners’, the new Netflix series