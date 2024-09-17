Milan-Liverpool 1-3: the Curva Sud whistles the team and chants: “Get your balls out”

Milan-Liverpool ends badly. Not only because of the hard defeat (3-1, but the score could have been even more severe).

The Curva Sud, after having supported the team throughout the match, blew its whistle in the final minutes the red and black team (while the rest of the fans leave San Siro early).

“Get your balls out” and “You’ve pissed us off”, the chants of the Milan fans that continue even after the referee’s final whistle when the team goes towards the curve.

(photo Lapresse)

Milan, Fonseca: “Game system? Nothing changes if we are not strong individually. Liverpool more of a team than us”

Milan suffers a heavy defeat by Liverpool in the Champions League which comes after a very uncertain start to the season in the league (1 win, 2 draws, 1 defeat with 6 goals conceded in 4 games). “We played against a great team, starting well in both phases but after they had opportunities on the counterattack and we conceded two goals from dead ball situations. – Paulo Fonseca’s analysis on Sky’s microphones – This changed our mental balance and prevented us from developing what we had prepared. The details punished us but honestly Liverpool are more of a team than us and we need to have more continuity because after conceding the second goal we stopped playing.”

We conceded two identical goals from set pieces – underlined the AC Milan coach at the end of the Champions League match which saw the Rossoneri fall 3-1 at home against the Reds – We had planned an individual marking on whoever scored but evidently it didn’t help. We played more on the right because we decided to work on that side and then switch play to Leao, isolated in one-on-one situations, but he only managed to do it twice. I think we can play with different game systems but we are too permeable individually. In one-on-one situations in the defensive phase, even changing the structure wouldn’t change anything if we’re not strong individually. For me, Loftus is not an attacking midfielder but a mezzala, just as Reijnders cannot play alongside Fofana. We don’t play a 4-3-3 but we have the two of them alongside Pulisic and this seems to me to be the most suitable structure for our squad”.

(photo Lapresse)

Milan-Liverpool 3-1, Pulisic-goal then Reds’ football lesson at the Devil

Milan started off strong in the first minutes, but were then overtaken at the end of the first half and in the second half Liverpool closed the match 3-1 in the first match of the new Champions League played at San Siro. Pulisic’s goal in the 3rd minute gave the Rossoneri fans hope, but as the minutes passed the English team took control of the game, crushed the home team and overturned the result with two carbon copy headers from Konaté (23rd) and van Dijk (41st). In the second half, in the 67th minute, Szoboszlai closed the game on the counterattack. It ended amidst boos and protests from the fans, exasperated not only and not so much by the football lesson they had received against Liverpool, but by a traumatic start to the season for Milan, defeated (deservedly) in Parma in the league, author of two hard-earned draws (2-2 with Torino at home in the first and 2-2 at the Olimpico with Lazio in the third) and a home win over Venezia (4-0 last Saturday, a fairly comfortable win, even if in the first minutes, with the score at 1-0, the defence had suffered 2-3 errors).

Milan-Liverpool 1-3, chronicle of the Rossoneri shipwreck in the Champions League opener

For his Milan’s Champions League debut, Paulo Fonseca makes three changes to the starting lineup against Venezia: Calabria is preferred to Emerson Royal, Tomori returns to the starting lineup in place of Gabbia and Morata starts from the 1st minute in place of Abraham. Liverpool coach Arne Slot confirms the 4-2-3-1, but gives space to Tsimikas in defense, and with the trio behind Diogo Jota, with Gakpo preferred to Luis Diaz. Nothing to do for Federico Chiesa either. Rossoneri immediately score.

In the 3rd minute Pulišić flies down the right and exchanges with Morata, cutting out Tsimikas. Arriving inside the area, he resists the return of Mac Allister and crosses well with his right foot, beating Alisson at the far post to make it 1-0. The race seemed to be going well but Maignan suffered a muscle strain in his quadriceps. Liverpool increased their intensity and in the 17th minute Jota passed the ball to Salah who fired a powerful right-footed shot from inside the area, hitting the crossbar. The English equalised in the 23rd minute: Alexander-Arnold paints a perfect free kick for the head of Konatè who anticipates both Tomori and the less than perfect exit of Maignan and heads the header into the net for the equaliser, 1-1.

(photo Lapresse)

The Rossoneri retreat and in the 26th minute Diogo Jota shoots with a sure shot on Maignan’s exit, but fails to find the target. Milan falters and in the 30th minute another double chance for the Reds, first Gakpo has his shot blocked by Maignan and then Salah who kicks very hard with his left foot and hits the crossbar for the second time in his match. The Egyptian tries again in the 40th minute but Maignan again blocks it for a corner. Milan capitulates in the 41st minute: Tsimikas finds van Dijk’s head from a cornerwho with a great leap beats the Milan goalkeeper from close range for the 2-1. Then in full recovery the Rossoneri goalkeeper once again saves from Gakpo.

At the start of the second half the music doesn’t change and in the 48th minute it’s Maignan who saves the Rossoneri from Diogo Jota who hits a sure shot, but is stopped by the goalkeeper’s low exit. Milan tries to react and in the 59th minute Morata protests heavily for an alleged foul by Gravenberch in the Liverpool area but for the referee Eskaas there is nothing. Slot’s team then starts to grind out the game and in the 64th minute another double opportunity arrives: Szoboszlai turns and shoots, but his conclusion is rejected by Torriani, the very young goalkeeper who came on to replace Maignan forced to leave due to injury, then on the rebound the ball ends up near Tsimikas, who crosses the shot too much.

In the 67th minute, the Reds scored their third: a perfect counterattack with Gakpo who ran away from Pavlovic, entered the area and passed back to Szoboszlai who placed the ball in the net with his first touch to make it 3-1. Milan settled into a 4-4-2 with Reijnders dropping back to Fofana, while Abraham came in to join Morata. Milan raised their centre of gravity and in the 73rd minute a great individual move by Leao, but Gravenberch blocked the ball for a corner. The Rossoneri did not give up and in the 85th minute Theo Hernandez recovered a ball in the three-quarter line and kicked from 20 metres out but the ball went just wide. In the 97th minute, the last chance came with Leao who went away on the left and kicked very hard, hitting the post, but by then it was too late.