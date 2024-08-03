The news of layoffs among the workforce of Bungie, the studio that created Destinyshocked many. And now information has come to light that perhaps Sony paid too much for the studio and that expectations were not met.

Especially in relation to The Final Shape, the most recent expansion of Destiny 2This went on sale on June 4, 2024 and was very well received by critics.

Players also welcomed the game enthusiastically. But that doesn’t mean it sold well. A former Bungie employee told reporter Stephen Totilo that the content failed to outsell Lightfall at launch.

This other expansion came out in February 2023 and although it did not have such good ratings it seems that on the financial side it was successful. The same cannot be said of Destiny 2: The Final Shape.

This former Bungie employee pointed out ‘and it still sold less than Lightfall’. Then, he highlighted ‘finances alone don’t work. Destiny is an incredibly expensive game to make’. Another source told Totilo ‘I think Sony overpaid for the studio’.

To the above, he added ‘I think Bungie sold things that they ultimately couldn’t deliver’Three other former members of the company revealed that this situation was provoked by the bosses in charge.

NEW: I spoke to ex-Bungie workers about yesterday’s big cuts – This round was in the works prior to Final Shape

– Feeling is Bungie bosses oversold studio to Sony

– Not selling would’ve been worse? Source: “The alternate history is insolvency” My story:https://t.co/QXm0qzeSQ8 — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) August 1, 2024

According to these people their leaders ‘They overstated their studio’s financial outlook to Sony, and Wednesday’s cuts were necessary to stem continued losses that amounted to a constant reality check.’.

The future of the studio is uncertain at the moment and we will see how what has happened impacts it. Destiny 2By the way, did you know that the icons for this game ended up in The First Descendant for some strange reason?

