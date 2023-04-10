Murcia registered the highest temperature values ​​in the peninsula in March, reaching a peak of 33 degrees in the city, reports the State Meteorological Agency in its climate balance for last month, which was the second warmest March and with less rain in this century. In said month, it only rained 25% of the usual in large areas of the Region. In some, 50% was reached in a very timely manner. The Aemet highlights that the situation of meteorological drought continues in the whole of Spain.

The upward deviation of temperatures was 2.5 degrees in areas of the Northwest, the Guadalentín Valley and the center of the Region. In the rest of the Community, an anomaly of 1.5 degrees higher than usual was registered, except in Campo de Cartagena.

The State Meteorological Agency highlights that last March was the third warmest since the beginning of the historical series in 1961. Regarding the rains, it was also the second driest of the current century and the sixth since the beginning of the series. The average temperature over mainland Spain was 11.6 °C, a value that is 1.8 °C above the average for this month, according to the reference period 1991-2020.

The month began with a cold episode, with both maximum and minimum temperatures below the usual for the time of year, dropping to -11.5 ºC in Molina de Aragón (Guadalajara). In that period, two records for the lowest daily minimum temperatures were recorded for the month of March in the Aemet main network.

Subsequently, from the 7th until the end of the month, there was a long and intense warm episode, with temperatures clearly above normal. In the last days the highest temperatures were observed, highlighting the 37.7 ºC of Tenerife south/airport, within a very warm episode that affected the Canary archipelago. On the Peninsula, the highest values ​​occurred in the Region of Murcia, with 33 ºC in its capital. Throughout the warm episode, there were twelve records for highest daily minimum temperatures for March and ten highest daily maximum temperatures for that month.

little rain



March was very dry in terms of rainfall, with an average rainfall value over mainland Spain of 21.2 mm, a value that represents 36% of the normal value for the month. In the Region of Murcia, rainfall was between 50% and 75% below the average since 1991.

Only during the first decade of the month did it rain in large areas of the peninsular territory. In the second decade, rainfall was restricted to the northern and northwestern third, affecting the southern third dispersedly. In the third decade, it only rained in Galicia and the extreme north of the peninsula, with snowfall in the Pyrenees.

After a month of March in which rainfall was particularly low, the situation of meteorological drought continues in Spain as a whole, both for the indicators of the last twelve months and for those of the last thirty-six months, which means that the long-term drought that began at the end of December 2022 persists.